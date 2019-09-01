Bevans
ARNIE BEVANS
AUGUST 2, 1938
AUGUST 18, 2019
DIXIE (MITCHELL) BEVANS
OCTOBER 6, 1941
AUGUST 12, 2019
Arnie Bevans: Parents, Wayne and Erma (Sams) Bevans.
Dixie (Mitchell) Bevans: Parents, Odes and Elise (Hitchcock) Mitchell
Celebration of Life September 6th, 2019 @ 1:00 PM. Central Methodist Church 4373 Galley Road Colorado Springs, CO 80915.
Please send contributions to: Living Word Community Church In Memory of Arnie & Dixie Bevans 532 Colorado Ave
Calhan, Co 80808
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 1, 2019