Schiro
ARNOLA FERN SCHIRO
March 3, 1937
June 25, 2019
Mrs. Schiro, 82, died June 25, 2019. Arnola was born March 3, 1937 in Gunnison, Colorado. She was married December 24, 1955 in Pueblo, Colorado to Vincent S. Schiro. She is survived by son, Randolf; a daughter, Candace; sister, Virginia Anderson and eight grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Vince; parents, Loyd and Irene Edgett; son, Frank; sister, Darlene and brother Loyd Jr..
Arnola enjoyed the Holidays and spending time with family. She loved cake decorating and made cakes for family gatherings and celebrations. She was a member of TOPS Club and Society of Military Widows.
Visitation will be Monday, July 8, 2019 from 6-8 pm Dove-Witt Family Mortuary 6630 S. US Hwy 85-87 Fountain, CO. Rosary will be held Tuesday July 9, 2019 at 2:30pm with Mass to follow at 3:00 pm at St. Dominic Catholic Church 5354 US Hwy 85-87 Colorado Springs, CO. Reception will follow at church reception hall. A private family burial will take place Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at Fort Logan National Cemetery Denver, CO.
In Lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to The .
Published in The Gazette on July 4, 2019