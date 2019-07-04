Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Arnola Fern Schiro. View Sign Service Information Dove-Witt Family Mortuary 6630 South US Highway Fountain , CO 80817 (719)-390-4906 Send Flowers Obituary

Schiro

ARNOLA FERN SCHIRO

March 3, 1937

June 25, 2019

Mrs. Schiro, 82, died June 25, 2019. Arnola was born March 3, 1937 in Gunnison, Colorado. She was married December 24, 1955 in Pueblo, Colorado to Vincent S. Schiro. She is survived by son, Randolf; a daughter, Candace; sister, Virginia Anderson and eight grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Vince; parents, Loyd and Irene Edgett; son, Frank; sister, Darlene and brother Loyd Jr..

Arnola enjoyed the Holidays and spending time with family. She loved cake decorating and made cakes for family gatherings and celebrations. She was a member of TOPS Club and Society of Military Widows.

Visitation will be Monday, July 8, 2019 from 6-8 pm Dove-Witt Family Mortuary 6630 S. US Hwy 85-87 Fountain, CO. Rosary will be held Tuesday July 9, 2019 at 2:30pm with Mass to follow at 3:00 pm at St. Dominic Catholic Church 5354 US Hwy 85-87 Colorado Springs, CO. Reception will follow at church reception hall. A private family burial will take place Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at Fort Logan National Cemetery Denver, CO.

In Lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to The .







SchiroARNOLA FERN SCHIROMarch 3, 1937June 25, 2019Mrs. Schiro, 82, died June 25, 2019. Arnola was born March 3, 1937 in Gunnison, Colorado. She was married December 24, 1955 in Pueblo, Colorado to Vincent S. Schiro. She is survived by son, Randolf; a daughter, Candace; sister, Virginia Anderson and eight grandchildren.She was preceded in death by her husband, Vince; parents, Loyd and Irene Edgett; son, Frank; sister, Darlene and brother Loyd Jr..Arnola enjoyed the Holidays and spending time with family. She loved cake decorating and made cakes for family gatherings and celebrations. She was a member of TOPS Club and Society of Military Widows.Visitation will be Monday, July 8, 2019 from 6-8 pm Dove-Witt Family Mortuary 6630 S. US Hwy 85-87 Fountain, CO. Rosary will be held Tuesday July 9, 2019 at 2:30pm with Mass to follow at 3:00 pm at St. Dominic Catholic Church 5354 US Hwy 85-87 Colorado Springs, CO. Reception will follow at church reception hall. A private family burial will take place Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at Fort Logan National Cemetery Denver, CO.In Lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to The . Published in The Gazette on July 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Funeral Home Details Website Map/Directions Dove-Witt Family Mortuary Fountain , CO (719) 390-4906 Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.