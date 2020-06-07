BentleyARNOLD CLAIR BENTLEYOctober 27, 1930 May 28, 2020Arnold Clair Bentley passed away at his home on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at the age of 89.Arnold was born on October 27, 1930, in Albion, Pennsylvania. He was a proud Marine Corps Veteran. He was a loyal employee for the Bell System for 34 years.Arnold loved to fish and hunt and was a volunteer for the Colorado Division of Wildlife. He was a long-time member of the Masons and Scottish Rite. Arnold was also an active member of East United Methodist Church.He is survived by his beloved wife of 67 years, Lorene Ann Bentley; children: Robin Gayle Sansing, William Dale Bentley (Terri) and Arnold Clair Bentley Jr. (Cheryl); grandchildren: Melissa Lorin Boyles, Kayla Marie Boyles, Rose Claire Bentley, Guy Melvin Bentley; and great granddaughter, Kyla Boyles. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Vicki Lynn Boyles; sister, Gloria Virag; and mother, Agnes Bentley.A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date.