Arnold Clair Bentley
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Arnold's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bentley
ARNOLD CLAIR BENTLEY
October 27, 1930 May 28, 2020
Arnold Clair Bentley passed away at his home on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at the age of 89.
Arnold was born on October 27, 1930, in Albion, Pennsylvania. He was a proud Marine Corps Veteran. He was a loyal employee for the Bell System for 34 years.
Arnold loved to fish and hunt and was a volunteer for the Colorado Division of Wildlife. He was a long-time member of the Masons and Scottish Rite. Arnold was also an active member of East United Methodist Church.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 67 years, Lorene Ann Bentley; children: Robin Gayle Sansing, William Dale Bentley (Terri) and Arnold Clair Bentley Jr. (Cheryl); grandchildren: Melissa Lorin Boyles, Kayla Marie Boyles, Rose Claire Bentley, Guy Melvin Bentley; and great granddaughter, Kyla Boyles. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Vicki Lynn Boyles; sister, Gloria Virag; and mother, Agnes Bentley.
A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Shrine of Remembrance
1730 East Fountain Blvd.
Colorado Springs, CO 80910
(719) 634-1597
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved