ARNOLD ENEA

October 5, 2019

Arnold Enea passed away October 5th, 2019. He was seven days short of his 87th birthday. He leaves behind his loving wife of 68 years, Connie Enea, his loving son, Steven Enea and wife, Mary, and his grandson, Paul Enea. He was raised in St. Louis, served in the United States Navy, and received his bachelors of Science Degree from the St. Louis University. He worked for many years selling main frame computers. He and his wife lived in Pensacola, Florida for twenty five years after retiring, then moved to Colorado Springs five years ago, to be close to his son. His passions were his family. He will be sorely missed.





