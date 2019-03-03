Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Arthur (Art) Ackley. View Sign

Ackley

ARTHUR (ART) ACKLEY

November 11, 1923 January 18, 2019

Arthur (Art) Ackley passed away at age 95 after a brief illness. After graduating from high school at age 16, Art received a degree in Electronics Technology from Alfred College in New York State. He worked as an electronics technician and engineer for both General Electric and Lockheed-Martin for over 20 years. Art tested guidance systems for Titan missiles, at times attending Titan launches at Cape Canaveral. Art was a World War II Army-Air Force veteran, serving in the early use of radar technology.

Art was married to the love of his life, Helena, for 74 years. In 1964, they opened Ackley's Rocks and Stamps in Colorado Springs. They enjoyed this business for over 50 years. After they sold the Rock part of the business, Art continued the Stamps and retired at age 90. Art was appreciated for his honesty and excellent customer service, offering many young people their first employment. He had many enduring friendships with both customers and employees.

Art is survived by his wife Helena; sons Robert and Alan; "like a daughter" Rhonda Hart; 3 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by son David & grandson Travis.

Art chose to donate his body to science. A memorial service will be held at First United Methodist Church at 420 No. Nevada, Colorado Springs, CO. at 2pm March 9. In memory of Art it is requested that rather than sending flowers donate to the church.





