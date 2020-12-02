1/1
Arthur B. Briley Jr.
1952 - 2020
Briley, Jr.
ARTHUR "BEN" B. BRILEY, JR.
March 4, 1952 November 27, 2020
Of Colorado Springs, passed away at his home after a battle with cancer.
He joined the Army in 1970, and was a Vietnam Veteran.
He was born in Bethel, NC to Arthur B. Briley and Betty (Briley) Cherry. He is survived by his wife, Rosemary Briley (nee Mindykowski); sons, Arthur B. Briley, III and James Phillip Briley; grandchildren, Cassidy, Austin, April Leah, Keith, Laura, Rachel and Christopher; great grandchildren, Rebel and Waylon; sister, Pam (nee Briley) Cradic; half-sister, Selena Cherry; and brother, Calvin (Phillip) Briley. He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur B. Briley and Betty (Briley) Cherry; brother, Gene Briley; and by his first wife, Linda (nee Berry) Briley.
Ben was a devoted father and avid bowler. He enjoyed spending quality time with his wife Rose, and fur babies, Gertie, Hector and Max. He loved his Friday night bowling league, which he did with his Babe (Hey Babe!) ha ha!, Rose. He was a true believer, but always said his faith was between him and God. His beloved wife and he were married in October 2019, finally after spending 26 years together. Telling people that he needed to see if it would last. He had a wonderful sense of humor! He will be deeply missed by friends, family and all who knew him.
A funeral service is scheduled for Friday, December 4th, 9:30am at Memorial Gardens Chapel. Due to current size restrictions, a live-stream of the service may be viewed through: https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/colorado-springs-co/arthur-briley-9921618
Flowers, donations and condolences may be offered to: Rosemary Briley, 2708 North Circle Drive, Colorado Springs CO 80909.




Published in The Gazette on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Funeral service
09:30 AM
Memorial Gardens Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Gardens Cemetery & Funeral Home
3825 Airport Road
Colorado Springs, CO 80910
7195967990
