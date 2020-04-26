Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Arthur Dolaway. View Sign Service Information Cappadona Funeral Home 1020 E. Fillmore Street Colorado Springs , CO 80907 (719)-520-1817 Send Flowers Obituary

Dolaway

ARTHUR "BILL" DOLAWAY

April 20, 1937

April 22, 2020

Arthur (Bill) Dolaway, 83, of Colorado Springs, CO. passed away peacefully on April 22, 2020 at home surrounded by family. He was born April 20, 1937 in Elmira, NY the son of Hugh and Ann Dolaway.

Bill was a father, grandfather, great grandfather and a friend to many. Besides loving to spend time with his family and friends, Bill's greatest passion was being a lifelong avid golfer, fisherman and bowler. He was happiest on the lake in a boat. He was a story teller with a dry sense of humor. His wisdom gained through personal experience, allowed him to be a mentor and closed mouth friend. He was a longtime friend of Bill W. Bill touched many lives with his generosity and passion for life.

Bill was a proud, distinguished, and retired member of the U.S. Army for 21 years. He served two tours in Vietnam with the 1st Cavalry Division where he earned three

He will be missed dearly and remembered as a devoted family man, decorated member of the U.S. Army, and a man who sought to help others. Bill was an honorable man.

Bill is survived by his loving spouse of 62 years, Nancy Dolaway. Two children, Terri Aguero and Jeff Dolaway (Yvonne). Grandchildren, Jessica Cruz (Kurt), Shree Chastain (Andrew), Kaitlin Miera (Merritt), Taylor Dolaway, Rebekah Aguero, Jessy Medina, and Jade Medina. Great grandchildren, Michael, Ethan, Aeva, Xander, Caiden, and Daniel. Sister's in law, Debbie Emeno (Donnie), Liz Nelson. Nephew, Steven Dickinson. Nieces, Pam Bellamy, Shelly Mathews, and Kelly Nelson. Preceded in death by Sister Beverly, nephew David Dickinson, and brother in law Rick Nelson.

Bill's final wish is that his family would continue to love and care for one another. An Interment ceremony will be held at Pikes Peak National Cemetery. The ceremony is pending due to current world situation. A celebration of his life will take place once gatherings are permitted.

Please contact the family directly or through







DolawayARTHUR "BILL" DOLAWAYApril 20, 1937April 22, 2020Arthur (Bill) Dolaway, 83, of Colorado Springs, CO. passed away peacefully on April 22, 2020 at home surrounded by family. He was born April 20, 1937 in Elmira, NY the son of Hugh and Ann Dolaway.Bill was a father, grandfather, great grandfather and a friend to many. Besides loving to spend time with his family and friends, Bill's greatest passion was being a lifelong avid golfer, fisherman and bowler. He was happiest on the lake in a boat. He was a story teller with a dry sense of humor. His wisdom gained through personal experience, allowed him to be a mentor and closed mouth friend. He was a longtime friend of Bill W. Bill touched many lives with his generosity and passion for life.Bill was a proud, distinguished, and retired member of the U.S. Army for 21 years. He served two tours in Vietnam with the 1st Cavalry Division where he earned three bronze stars , with one "V" Device, and an air medal.He will be missed dearly and remembered as a devoted family man, decorated member of the U.S. Army, and a man who sought to help others. Bill was an honorable man.Bill is survived by his loving spouse of 62 years, Nancy Dolaway. Two children, Terri Aguero and Jeff Dolaway (Yvonne). Grandchildren, Jessica Cruz (Kurt), Shree Chastain (Andrew), Kaitlin Miera (Merritt), Taylor Dolaway, Rebekah Aguero, Jessy Medina, and Jade Medina. Great grandchildren, Michael, Ethan, Aeva, Xander, Caiden, and Daniel. Sister's in law, Debbie Emeno (Donnie), Liz Nelson. Nephew, Steven Dickinson. Nieces, Pam Bellamy, Shelly Mathews, and Kelly Nelson. Preceded in death by Sister Beverly, nephew David Dickinson, and brother in law Rick Nelson.Bill's final wish is that his family would continue to love and care for one another. An Interment ceremony will be held at Pikes Peak National Cemetery. The ceremony is pending due to current world situation. A celebration of his life will take place once gatherings are permitted.Please contact the family directly or through www.cappadonafh.com/obituary/arthurdolaway to be notified when a memorial is scheduled. We encourage you to leave photos, stories and any great memories you have of Bill on the virtual memorial. Published in The Gazette on Apr. 26, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Bronze Star Return to Today's Obituaries for The Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close