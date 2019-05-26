Guest Book View Sign Service Information Memorial Gardens Cemetery & Funeral Home 3825 Airport Road Colorado Springs , CO 80910 (719)-596-7990 Rosary 9:00 AM Air Force Academy Community Center Chapel 5134 Cathedral Drive, Suite 100 View Map Funeral Mass 10:00 AM Air Force Academy Community Center Chapel 5134 Cathedral Drive, Suite 100 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Boedigheimer

ARTHUR J. BOEDIGHEIMER

March 16, 1930 - May 19, 2019

Arthur J. Boedigheimer passed away peacefully on May 19, 2019, after a bout with cancer. Born on March 16, 1930, to Clemens and Anna Boedigheimer in Perham, MN, Art is survived by his devoted wife of almost 70 years, Elizabeth (Betty), five children, Lt Col (Ret) Gene (Theresa) Boedigheimer of Cibolo, TX; Lt Col (Ret)/Dr Ralph (Becki) Boedigheimer of Colorado Springs; Betty Hoapili (Tom Neuberger) of Fairfax Station, VA; Karen (Kevin) Flynn of Colorado Springs; and Mary (Tom) Bloom of Mead, WA; eight grandchildren, David, Jeremy, Susan, Renee, Dani, Jesse, Emily and Kate; twelve great-grandchildren, and a sister, Bernie Schueller.

As a boy he loved to play pool and fish in the many lakes near his hometown of Perham. He spent 261/2 years in the USAF attaining the rank of Chief Master Sergeant, then served in the CSPD as an ID Technician. He was a man of deep faith and was active in the Knights of Columbus Council #582 and Fourth Degree Assembly #88. He enjoyed playing cards, especially Cribbage and Bridge, and to the delight of his friends and family, liked to share his wry sense of humor. At his request, in lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to diabetes prevention in his name.

Funeral services will be held, Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at the Air Force Academy Community Center Chapel, 5134 Cathedral Drive, Suite 100, USAF Academy, CO 80840. Vigil service and Rosary will begin at 9:00 AM and Funeral Mass at 10:00 AM. Interment will follow at approximately 12:00 PM at Memorial Gardens Cemetery and Funeral Home, 3825 Airport Rd., Colorado Springs, CO 80910. Reception will begin at 1:00 PM at The Belcaro, 3475 American Dr., Colorado Springs, CO 80917.







