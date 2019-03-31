Gaines, U.S. Army, (Ret.)
SGM ARTHUR LEE GAINES
U.S. ARMY, (RET.)
February 1934 - March 2019
Proud, patriotic, and retired Army SGM veteran, Arthur Lee Gaines, 85, passed away on March 26, 2019. Dad was born during the Great Depression (Chattanooga, Tennessee); lived through the Civil Rights transition (Petersburg, Virginia); and survived both the Korea War and Vietnam War (Asia).
At Camp Lee, Virginia (now Fort Lee), he met and married Ruth H in 1958, and they had five children, Monica T, Pamela S, Brian G, Marc G and Lisa B. In all, they also have five grandchildren, Dr. Telpriore T, Venson B, Dr. Raymond T, Evan G and Erin G. Although last surviving sibling is his sister, Katherine L, there are still several relatives throughout Tennessee, Texas, and other regions of the United States.
For the Army, Dad supervised hospital dining hall facilities in multiple locations in Europe, United States, and Asia. As an active-duty soldier, our father earned many esteemed medals such as National Defense Service, Vietnam Cross of Gallantry with Palm, both Silver & Bronze Stars, and including one of the highest service performance honors, Legion of Merit, for career excellence over 30 years.
Despite their own humble beginnings, Dad and Mom built the strongest foundation for their family resulting in college-educated children and grand-children having successful careers and varying achievements of significance. Being very charismatic, Dad was extremely well-liked in his neighborhood community, and he had a deep penchant for his hobbies, Fishing and Model Train Railroading.
Let it be known, that our loved one, father and grandfather, this old legacy Buffalo soldier, Arthur Lee Gaines, will be terribly missed because he was so loved, so respected, and so cherished by many.
A private ceremony with military honors will be held.
Thank you all for your condolences during this sorrowful time for our family.
The Springs Funeral Services
3115 East Platte Avenue
Colorado Springs, CO 80909
(719) 328-1793
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 31, 2019