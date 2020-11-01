Martini
ARTHUR PAUL MARTINI
03/24/1944
2020
Arthur Paul Martini was born in Rockville Centre, Long Island, New York. He was raised and spent his primary school years in West Hempstead, New York and graduated high school in 1961. He then attended and received his BS Degree from Iowa State University and after graduation worked as an Associate City Planner for the Knoxville Knox County Tennessee Metropolitan Planning Commission. Shortly thereafter in 1965, his New York Draft Board advised him that he'd be called to serve. Electing to make his own choice of service, he enlisted in the Air Force in 1966 and soon thereafter, applied and was selected for Officer Training School and received his commission in April 1967.
Air Force life was full of travel, challenging work and irreplaceable experiences. After an initial assignment at Scott AFB, Illinois, he spent a year in Vietnam traveling from Saigon to various locations around the country where facilities were being built by Air Force Heavy Construction Engineers. In January 1970, his next assignment started with the Distant Early Warning Line Headquartered in NY/NJ. He traveled extensively to the 32 radar stations across the Arctic Circle from the Aleutian Chain to the Greenland Ice Cap. Then selected to participate in the USAF Air Staff Training Program, he worked for a year as an intern in the Office of the Assistant Secretary of Defense (Installations and Logistics). After an eventful year, he was then reassigned to the Aerospace Defense Command in Colorado Springs where he first, traveled the world as the Civil Engineering Inspector for the 14th Aerospace Force Inspector General Team having, numerous global space surveillance installations, then as the Executive Officer for the ADCOM DCS Engineering and Services, and finally as the Chief of Operations and Maintenance for the Civil Engineering Squadron at Petersen AFB Colorado.
Subsequent to marriage, the newlyweds were reassigned to Yokota Base in Japan for three years. Art traveled throughout Japan, Korea and Okinawa as a part of the 5th Air Force Engineering and Services Staff. After this tour he was selected for an Officer Exchange Program serving as the Assistant District Engineer with the Omaha District of the Army Corps of Engineers. Here, he oversaw the Air Force Design and Construction Program in the 12 states assigned to the district. His Omaha assignment was extended to a third year and he was then relocated to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia as the Construction /Operations Manager for a $1. l billion foreign military sales program. Here, he was involved with constructing air bases and support facilities for aircraft being sold to Saudi Arabia. The young family with toddler enjoyed life here and made the best of life in this Country. Finishing his tour in Saudi Arabia Art, completed his Air Force Career as the Chief of Operations and Maintenance at Griffiss AFB in Rome, New York, retiring in 1986.
They Moved to Colorado in order that their young son could have stability throughout his primary education years. They lived in Monument starting in 1986. As a second career, Art was blessed to be hired in 1987 by the Harrison School District Two in Colorado Springs. He cherished his many years with the school district and valued his accomplishments and the many wonderful people he got to be associated with. He retired in 2004 after serving in several positions and finally as the Director of Support Services and Director of Bond Management. At the school district, he was blessed and thankful for being recognized and appreciated for his accomplishments.
For many years, Art was active in the Monument Hill Sertoma Club assisting with fund raising
activities for local non profits. For about ten years he enjoyed serving as the line up chairman for the Annual Monument Fourth of July Parade. He also served as a Board Member on the
Rocky Mountain Youth Leadership Foundation and for many years as the Associate Conference Director for the Annual weekly Rocky Mountain Youth Leadership Conference. Art was blessed with treasured child hood memories growing up with terrific parents (Arthur Harvey Martini, Florence Vivian Kettner) and three siblings (Carolyn Unger (Charlie), Nancy Walters (John), and Robert Martini) in West Hempstead, New York. He was also blessed to have been married to Karen Eva Johannes, of Gering, Nebraska. They were married for 36 years prior to her passing in 2011. They were so gratified with the birth of their son in 1981, who survives with his wife, Wendy, and four daughters; Leah, Kara, Serafina, and Elora, all of Sioux City, Iowa.
In 2012, God once again blessed Art when he was married to Susan Leigh Crofton, who he had met in Monument. He was additionally blessed to have known Susan's mother, Jean Peterson, and Step-Father, Vern Peterson.
Art and Susan enjoyed and were thankful for each and every year they got to share together. They were especially grateful for having two terrific pets. Golden Retriever Aspen loved to travel with us in our motorhome - well at least most of the time - and then Murphy, our compassionate Golden Doodle.
Visitation will take place at Swan-Law Funeral Directors 11/05 from 10AM until Noon, followed by a service at First Presbyterian Church at 2pm.. Reservations are required via the following link: https://my.firstprescos.org/martinimemorial
. A reception will be held at the The Country Club of Woodmoor immediately after the service. A private burial will take place in Scottsbluff, Nebraska at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please direct donations to Pikes Peak Hospice, Monument Community Presbyterian Church, and First Presbyterian Church.