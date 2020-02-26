Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Arthur Vigil. View Sign Service Information Shrine of Remembrance Mausoleum/Funeral Home 1730 East Fountain Blvd. Colorado Springs , CO 80910 (719)-634-1597 Rosary 10:30 AM - 11:00 AM Our Lady of Guadalupe 2715 E. Pikes Peak Ave View Map Memorial Mass 11:00 AM Our Lady of Guadalupe 2715 E. Pikes Peak Ave , CO View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Vigil

ARTHUR VIGIL

April 29, 1935 February 21, 2020

Arthur Vigil, 84, of Colorado Springs, CO passed away on February 21st surrounded by his loving wife and family.

Arthur was born on April 29, 1935 in Villanueva, NM to Frank and Ramona Vigil who preceded him in death.

Arthur joined the United States Marine Corps in 1954 where he served in Korea. He retired from the United States Postal Service after 34 years of distinguished service where he received numerous awards.

Arthur is survived by his beloved wife and sweetheart of 62 years, Lucia M. (Gutierrez) Vigil, married October 12, 1957. They have four sons and one daughter: Arthur (Mary) Vigil Jr., David (Brenda) Vigil, Stephen (Gracie) Vigil, Theresa (John) Gonzales and Edward (Joanie) Vigil; 14 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.

In addition to being a dedicated husband, loving father and grandfather, Arthur loved football, especially the Denver Broncos, camping, fishing, traveling, and watching country western shows and politics. Throughout his entire life he held an unwavering faith in God which he shared with those who surrounded him by his example and by word. He was a life time member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church.

Arthur will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

A Rosary will be at 10:30 a.m. with 11:00 a.m. Mass on Thursday, February 27, at Our Lady of Guadalupe, 2715 E. Pikes Peak Ave. Interment follows at Evergreen Cemetery and a reception will follow interment back at the church.







