Arthur Vigil

Obituary
Vigil
ARTHUR VIGIL
July 18, 1948
April 10, 2020
Arthur Vigil AKA Archie, beloved Father and Grandfather passed away April 10, 2020 in Colorado Springs.
He was survived by four sons and their spouses, Art Jr., Melvin, Manuel, and James; all from Colorado. 2 brothers, Ramon Vigil, and Arsenio Marquez. 5 sisters, Emelda, Figi, Barbara, Eva, and Angie.
He retired from Plumbers & Pipefitters. His fun times were camping, fishing, Cripple Creek, and spending time with family.
Forever in our Hearts
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 18, 2020
