Rogers

As a military wife, Arvilla moved with her husband and children all over the United States, as well as two overseas assignments in the Philippines and Persia. She looked forward to Bill's retirement from the Army in1967, when they could return to Colorado Springs and build their custom home in Cheyenne Canyon. She was particularly excited to have a penthouse art studio in her new home.

May 7, 1923

March 8, 2019

ARVILLA (WEAVER) ROGERS

Arvilla Rogers passed away peacefully on March 8, 2019 in Colorado Springs at a local senior living residence.

A native Coloradoan, Arvilla was born in Del Norte, Colorado and grew up up in Creede, Colorado. She attended a two room high school in Creede and graduated valedictorian of her class in 1940. In school, she was often called upon to play piano for many of the school functions. After high school, Arvilla attended Barnes Business College in Denver and was employed by the Denver Ordnance Plant. On April 22, 1942, she married William C. Rogers, in downtown Colorado Springs, at the Presbyterian Church, as he was being recalled from Alaska to serve in the Army for World War II.

Arvilla was an active member in the Women's fellowship at Broadmoor Community Church. Her paintings have won awards with the National Association of Pen Women. She loved camping in the Colorado mountains, where she could set up her easel and paint a beautiful landscape. Throughout her life, she was an accomplished artist and musician.

Arvilla is survived by her daughter, Judith L. Waller, a son William C. Rogers, Jr., three grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

A small family memorial service will beheld at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to New Century Hospice.







Published in The Gazette on Mar. 17, 2019

