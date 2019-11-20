Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Asovalu Letupu Tuiasosopo. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

TuiasosopoASOVALU LETUPU TUIASOSOPONovember 8, 1925 - November 15, 2019It is with great sadness that the family of High Talking Chief (HTC) Asovalu Letupu Tuiasosopo announces his passing, on Friday, November 15, 2019, at the age of 94 years. HTC Tuiasosopo will forever be remembered by his wife, Eseta Uiato Tuiasosopo and his children, Manu'ula, Talosaga, Matthew, Nita and Wesley. He will also be fondly remembered by his 17 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, 6 sisters and 2 brothers. HTC Tuiasosopo was predeceased by his parents, 3 brothers, 5 sisters, 1 son and 1 grand-daughter.He was born on November 8, 1925 to Letupu Lauvao and Polatai Tuiasosopo Patea in Aunu'u, American Samoa. He left later in his young adult life to live in his mother's village in Vatia, American Samoa, where he stayed with his second parents (his mother's brother and his wife), Tovaki Tuiasosopo and Toelau Alesana Tuiasosopo. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1952-1955. He began employment with Northrop Corporation (now Northrop Grumman) in Inglewood, California in 1956. He was an airplane machine operator with Northrop Corporation for 31 years when he retired in 1986. He remained in Long Beach, California until he moved with his family back to American Samoa in 1991. HTC Tuiasosopo took over the Tuiasosopo family title in 1994. He also served as a faithful deacon at Long Beach 4th Samoan Congregation Christian Church in Long Beach, CA and also at the Congregational Christian Church in Vatia, AS.He and his wife has traveled back and forth from American Samoa to different parts of the United States (California, Hawaii, Nevada, Washington, North Carolina and Colorado) to visit with his kids and (great) grandkids throughout the years. As his health began to decline in 2017, he and his wife remained in Colorado Springs, CO with their daughter and grandkids. He was surrounded by his family when he passed away peacefully at home. He was respected and loved by many and will never be forgotten. He will always be remembered as an honorary part of his family, the Christian Church and his Samoan culture.A Memorial Service in memory of HTC Tuiasosopo will be held on November 24, 2019 at 10:30 a.m., at the First Samoan Christian Church at 8250 Indian Village Heights, Pueblo, Colorado 81008 with Rev. Liu Tofili presiding. As his final wish, his family will escort his body to American Samoa for his final services. He will be laid to rest at the Tuiasosopo family grounds, in Vatia , surrounded by other family members who has gone before him. Published in The Gazette on Nov. 20, 2019

