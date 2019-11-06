Fairchild
ATTICUS CHAYTON FAIRCHILD
October 31, 2019
Atticus Chayton Fairchild, was taken too soon on October 31, 2019, at 37 weeks gestation. Atticus was born to Stephen Fairchild and Sarah Estes of Colorado Springs, CO.
Atticus is survived by his parents, sisters, Tilly Fairchild and Cameo Ward, paternal grandma, Betty Fairchild, maternal grandparents Michael and Karen Estes, aunts, Jessica (Michael) Barsotti, Kimberly (Thayer) Mayer and Mary (Brian Jones) Fairchild.
He is preceded in passing by his grandpa Charlie Fairchild.
A visitation will be held from 10:00-11:00 a.m. on Friday, November 8, 2019 at Memorial Gardens Funeral Home, with funeral services following at 11:00 a.m.. Atticus will be laid to rest at Evergreen Cemetery.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 6, 2019