Audrey LeAnn (Schlarb) McInnis
1935 - 2020
AUDREY LEANN (SCHLARB) MCINNIS
February 5, 1935 January 12, 2020
Audrey passed away Jan. 12, 2020 in Mesa, AZ She was born Feb. 5 1935 in Colorado Springs, Co to Ralph and Gladys Schlarb.
Survived by her husband Gar of 66 1/2 years, Son's Steve (Julie), Bob, Grandsons Kyle (Camila), Kevin (Aleshia), Andrew, Benjamin, Greatgrandson Brantley, brother Don (Linda), Nephew David (Jacklyn).
She was proceded in death by parents, daughter Barbara, Son Richard, brother Wayne.
Audrey was active in volunteering in church work by making Quilts for children in" Crisis Center's " (the one she loved the most). CSPS, ElPaso District Attorney Office, Christmas Unlimited, Colorado Garden Club, Assistance League and local and national Philanthoapy..
Audrey loved traditions with family; food recipes,gardening tips, teaching life lessons, relationships with people, saving clippings from newspapers, magazines for their growth, singing and playing the piano and organ.
Audrey was about loving, kindness and giving to the needy..
Audrey will be dearly missed
We loved you very much. FAMILY



Published in The Gazette from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

