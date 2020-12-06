Mitchell

AUDREY LEE (KEPE) MITCHELL

July 5, 1936

November 16, 2020

Audrey Lee Kepe Mitchell, age 84, passed away on November 16th at her home in Colorado

Springs, CO. Born July 5, 1936 in Salisbury Township, PA, Audrey is the daughter of the late Joseph E. Kepe and Gladys Margarite Ruth. She graduated from Fountain Hill High School in Bethlehem, PA, in 1954. Following graduation, she was employed at the Bethlehem Steel Co.

Audrey married Robert B. Mitchell, Jr in 1959 and they relocated to Virginia Beach, VA where her husband served in the U.S. Navy. Audrey took classes at the College of William and Mary in Art History. The couple later moved to Washington, DC.

Audrey worked at her husband's law practice, renovated and sold investment homes and raised her two daughters. She managed the family's summer business, The Mom and Pop Store, in Ocean City, NJ and later founded The Purple Goose, a children's shop in Alexandria, Virginia that remains in business today.

Audrey was the Retail Manager of the National Wildlife Federation gift shop for a number of years. In her retirement, she renovated an historic home in Branchport, NY while working at the Heron Hill Winery. Throughout her life, Audrey enjoyed art and antiques, refinishing furniture, painting, and her beloved dogs.

Audrey moved to Colorado Springs in 2011 to be close to her children and grandchildren. She was a volunteer for the Mercy's Gate food pantry, the Pikes Peak Habitat for Humanity ReStore, and Focus on the Family. She attended Village Seven Presbyterian Church.

Audrey is survived by her daughters Gray Louisa Mitchell and Kelly Mitchell Cameron, son-inlaw Kirk Cameron, and six grandchildren: Kaitlyn Irvine (Samuel), Kit, Kyle, Kristyn, Kieran, and Kenzie Lee Cameron.







