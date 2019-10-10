Jordan
AUGUSTA M. JORDAN
April 7, 1930 October 8, 2019
Augusta M. Jordan Beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great grand mother, passed away peacefully on October 8th 2019 in her home in Fountain Colorado. She was born in the small town of Unterdurrbach Germany on the 7th day of April 1930.
Family and friends were extremely important in her life. She enjoyed visiting her family every chance she had. Gusti as the family called her loved to cook for the crowd and she was the best when she was in the kitchen.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory, devoted husband George Jordan, Loving children Ronnie (Becky) Jordan, Ricky (Anna) Jordan, Donna (Stuart) Hearn, George (Cindy) Jordan Jr. Allen Jordan. As well as Seven Grandchildren and 12 Great Grandchildren and a host of Friends.
A celebration of life will take place 2:00 p.m. Oct 12 2019 at Arch of the Rockies 2376 Academy Place Colorado Springs 80909.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 10, 2019