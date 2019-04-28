Mahon
AUI MAHON April 20, 2019
Aui Mahon of Colorado Springs passed away on April 20, 2019 at age 66. She was a very strong person and battled kidney disease and numerous side effects for 18 years. She was born in Mae Yen Tai, a rice farming village in northern Thailand. After she became the beloved wife of James Mahon, 43 years and 15 days before her death, she moved to Colorado Springs where she worked in a few restaurants, a wholesale flower growing business, and had a clearance at TRW before she retired, to spend more time as a loving mother, to Shawn Mahon and eventually a special "Yah" to grandsons, Evan Mahon and Cole Mahon.
She was preceded in death by granddaughter, Kelsey, who died at birth, and daughter-in-law, Rhonda Mahon, in December of 2018. Thai family members who also preceded her in death, were her younger brother and sister, Paht and Pahn, and her father and mother, Som and Dee Keiwkumpan. Immediate Thai family members that survive her, include her younger brothers, Kahm and Gaow, and her younger sisters, Sriwan and Make. There are also many other aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews and their families. She was an excellent cook and loved to cook for her family, friends, and the monks. She won a cooking contest at a large Thai Wat in Denver.
Visitation to be held on Thursday, May 2nd, 6:00-8:00 PM at Swan Law Funeral Directors, 501 N Cascade Ave, Colorado Springs. It is planned that Thai Buddhist monks will chant prayers starting at about 6:30 PM. The chants are beautiful and all are welcome. A Thai Buddhist Memorial Service will be held at Wat Buddhasrirattanaram, 11170 Garrett Rd, Peyton, CO 80831 where Aui was a founding member; on Sunday, May 5th, 10:00 AM-12:00 PM. Again all are welcome. Donations may be made to Pikes Peak Hospice at pikespeakhospice.org/donate-today or to Wat Buddhasrirattanaram at the address above.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 28, 2019