Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Aui Mahon. View Sign Service Information Swan-Law Funeral Directors 501 North Cascade Avenue Colorado Springs , CO 80903 (719)-471-9900 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Swan-Law Funeral Directors 501 North Cascade Avenue Colorado Springs , CO 80903 View Map Memorial service 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM Wat Buddhasrirattanaram 11170 Garrett Rd Peyton , CO View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Mahon

AUI MAHON April 20, 2019

Aui Mahon of Colorado Springs passed away on April 20, 2019 at age 66. She was a very strong person and battled kidney disease and numerous side effects for 18 years. She was born in Mae Yen Tai, a rice farming village in northern Thailand. After she became the beloved wife of James Mahon, 43 years and 15 days before her death, she moved to Colorado Springs where she worked in a few restaurants, a wholesale flower growing business, and had a clearance at TRW before she retired, to spend more time as a loving mother, to Shawn Mahon and eventually a special "Yah" to grandsons, Evan Mahon and Cole Mahon.

She was preceded in death by granddaughter, Kelsey, who died at birth, and daughter-in-law, Rhonda Mahon, in December of 2018. Thai family members who also preceded her in death, were her younger brother and sister, Paht and Pahn, and her father and mother, Som and Dee Keiwkumpan. Immediate Thai family members that survive her, include her younger brothers, Kahm and Gaow, and her younger sisters, Sriwan and Make. There are also many other aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews and their families. She was an excellent cook and loved to cook for her family, friends, and the monks. She won a cooking contest at a large Thai Wat in Denver.

Visitation to be held on Thursday, May 2nd, 6:00-8:00 PM at Swan Law Funeral Directors, 501 N Cascade Ave, Colorado Springs. It is planned that Thai Buddhist monks will chant prayers starting at about 6:30 PM. The chants are beautiful and all are welcome. A Thai Buddhist Memorial Service will be held at Wat Buddhasrirattanaram, 11170 Garrett Rd, Peyton, CO 80831 where Aui was a founding member; on Sunday, May 5th, 10:00 AM-12:00 PM. Again all are welcome. Donations may be made to Pikes Peak Hospice at







MahonAUI MAHON April 20, 2019Aui Mahon of Colorado Springs passed away on April 20, 2019 at age 66. She was a very strong person and battled kidney disease and numerous side effects for 18 years. She was born in Mae Yen Tai, a rice farming village in northern Thailand. After she became the beloved wife of James Mahon, 43 years and 15 days before her death, she moved to Colorado Springs where she worked in a few restaurants, a wholesale flower growing business, and had a clearance at TRW before she retired, to spend more time as a loving mother, to Shawn Mahon and eventually a special "Yah" to grandsons, Evan Mahon and Cole Mahon.She was preceded in death by granddaughter, Kelsey, who died at birth, and daughter-in-law, Rhonda Mahon, in December of 2018. Thai family members who also preceded her in death, were her younger brother and sister, Paht and Pahn, and her father and mother, Som and Dee Keiwkumpan. Immediate Thai family members that survive her, include her younger brothers, Kahm and Gaow, and her younger sisters, Sriwan and Make. There are also many other aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews and their families. She was an excellent cook and loved to cook for her family, friends, and the monks. She won a cooking contest at a large Thai Wat in Denver.Visitation to be held on Thursday, May 2nd, 6:00-8:00 PM at Swan Law Funeral Directors, 501 N Cascade Ave, Colorado Springs. It is planned that Thai Buddhist monks will chant prayers starting at about 6:30 PM. The chants are beautiful and all are welcome. A Thai Buddhist Memorial Service will be held at Wat Buddhasrirattanaram, 11170 Garrett Rd, Peyton, CO 80831 where Aui was a founding member; on Sunday, May 5th, 10:00 AM-12:00 PM. Again all are welcome. Donations may be made to Pikes Peak Hospice at pikespeakhospice.org/donate-today or to Wat Buddhasrirattanaram at the address above. Published in The Gazette on Apr. 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Gazette Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close