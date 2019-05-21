Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Aureliana Iocco Wells. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Wells

AURELIANA IOCCO WELLS

May 17, 2019

Aureliana Iocco Wells, was joyfully released from a 10 year struggle with Alzheimer's and joined our Heavenly Father on May 17, 2019, surrounded by family and enveloped in grace.

Raised on a dairy farm in the small town of Clyde, New York, she married her forever love and devoted husband, Philip Wells, in 1959; they would have celebrated 60 years this June 20th. Aureliana and Philip spent 50 of those years in Colorado Springs, raised 4 children together, and were very active in Corpus Christi Church. Aureliana served as a volunteer for 25 years at Penrose Hospital. She devoted her life to service for her family and others.

Aureliana was surrounded both in presence and in spirit by her husband Philip Wells; her sons, John, Robert and Jim; her daughter, Katherine; their spouses; her grandchildren; and her beloved sister, Pauline.

Services will be held on Thursday, May 23rd at Corpus Christi Church, starting with a rosary at 12 p.m. and the service at 1 p.m. followed by a short reception.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in her name to the Alzheimer's Foundation.







WellsAURELIANA IOCCO WELLSMay 17, 2019Aureliana Iocco Wells, was joyfully released from a 10 year struggle with Alzheimer's and joined our Heavenly Father on May 17, 2019, surrounded by family and enveloped in grace.Raised on a dairy farm in the small town of Clyde, New York, she married her forever love and devoted husband, Philip Wells, in 1959; they would have celebrated 60 years this June 20th. Aureliana and Philip spent 50 of those years in Colorado Springs, raised 4 children together, and were very active in Corpus Christi Church. Aureliana served as a volunteer for 25 years at Penrose Hospital. She devoted her life to service for her family and others.Aureliana was surrounded both in presence and in spirit by her husband Philip Wells; her sons, John, Robert and Jim; her daughter, Katherine; their spouses; her grandchildren; and her beloved sister, Pauline.Services will be held on Thursday, May 23rd at Corpus Christi Church, starting with a rosary at 12 p.m. and the service at 1 p.m. followed by a short reception.In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in her name to the Alzheimer's Foundation. Published in The Gazette from May 21 to May 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Gazette Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close