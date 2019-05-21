Wells
AURELIANA IOCCO WELLS
May 17, 2019
Aureliana Iocco Wells, was joyfully released from a 10 year struggle with Alzheimer's and joined our Heavenly Father on May 17, 2019, surrounded by family and enveloped in grace.
Raised on a dairy farm in the small town of Clyde, New York, she married her forever love and devoted husband, Philip Wells, in 1959; they would have celebrated 60 years this June 20th. Aureliana and Philip spent 50 of those years in Colorado Springs, raised 4 children together, and were very active in Corpus Christi Church. Aureliana served as a volunteer for 25 years at Penrose Hospital. She devoted her life to service for her family and others.
Aureliana was surrounded both in presence and in spirit by her husband Philip Wells; her sons, John, Robert and Jim; her daughter, Katherine; their spouses; her grandchildren; and her beloved sister, Pauline.
Services will be held on Thursday, May 23rd at Corpus Christi Church, starting with a rosary at 12 p.m. and the service at 1 p.m. followed by a short reception.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in her name to the Alzheimer's Foundation.
