Biebesheimer
AUSTIN "MIMI" JOHN BIEBESHEIMER
May 5, 2001 - June 19, 2019
Austin "Mimi" John Biebesheimer, 18, passed away on June 19, 2019. He was born on May 5, 2001 and was a lifelong resident of Colorado Springs.
He loved to work on his car and was an auto detailer with Waterworks Car Wash, following his family's footsteps. Austin was very social and always making new friends. One of his favorite things to do was play with his beloved pug, Franklin "His Son".
Survivors include his mother, Catrina Bialas; father, Jeremy Biebesheimer; stepmother, Linsey Gutierrez; four brothers: Brandon, Lawrence, Devin, and Ayden; one sister, Analicia; grandparents: Ellen & Ric Biebesheimer, and Rich & Kathy Fernandez; great grandmothers: Mary Bialas, and Shirlee Frasier; and three aunties: Kathleen, Carmalita, and Cassandra.
A visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. on Friday, June 28, 2019 and funeral service at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 29, 2019 both at Shrine of Remembrance "America the Beautiful" Chapel, 1730 E. Fountain Blvd., Colorado Springs, CO 80910. The family requests that guests wear cheerful and bright colors for the funeral service.
Reception potluck to follow at Angelus Chapel, 1104 S. Circle, Colorado Springs, CO 80910.
A fundraiser has been set up on Facebook to go toward funeral expenses.
www.facebook.com/
donate/1141850185974650
?fundraiser_source=
external_url
Published in The Gazette on June 26, 2019