AUSTIN MILES PALMER
11/24/1991
5/13/2019
Son, brother, friend; you will be greatly missed; we treasure your time on earth. A car crash ended your life yet ushered you to your heavenly eternity. A Mitchell H.S. 2010 grad, Austin loved playing the cello, singing, mountain biking and enjoying life with a heart full of love and an eagerness to help others with an encouraging word and friendly smile. Austin would encourage us to live passionately & love unconditionally. "Now faith, hope, and love remain...and the greatest of these is love." 1 Cor 13:13
Published in The Gazette on June 19, 2019