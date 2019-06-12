Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Avis Louise Land. View Sign Service Information Coker-Mathews Funeral Home Inc 5100 Interstate 30 Greenville , TX 75402 (903)-455-4110 Visitation 12:30 PM - 2:00 PM Coker-Mathews Funeral Home Inc 5100 Interstate 30 Greenville , TX 75402 View Map Funeral service 2:00 PM Coker-Mathews Funeral Home Inc 5100 Interstate 30 Greenville , TX 75402 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Land

AVIS LOUISE LAND

February 14, 1928 June 8, 2019

Avis Louise Land, 91, of Tyler, Texas, formerly of Greenville, Texas, passed away on Saturday, June 8, 2019 in Calhan, Colorado. Funeral services will be 2 P.M., Friday, June 14, 2019 at Coker-Mathews Funeral Home Chapel with Mr. Rick Henslee officiating. Burial will be in Forest Park Cemetery. Visitation will be 12:30 P.M. until service time.

Mrs. Land was born in Goodwater, Oklahoma on February 14, 1928 to Otho Caldwell and Alice Elberta Keeney Caldwell. Her family moved to DeQueen, Arkansas when she was 6 years of age, where she graduated from DeQueen High School. She married Milford Lee Land on July 6, 1955 in Caddo Mills, Texas.

She attended Western Union School in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma and was employed with Western Union for 22 years. She retired from E-Systems after 16 years.

Mrs. Land is survived by several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

She is preceded in death by her husband, her parents, sons, Charles Robert Land, Byron Keith Land, Milford Otho Land; daughters, Pamela Louise Land, Rosemary Elain Land and Alice Lynn Land; brothers, William Morris Caldwell, Joe William Caldwell; sisters, Irene Keeling and Joyce Churchill.

Pallbearers will be Travis Chamblin, Wyatt Chamblin, Michael Fox, Matthew Fox, Tony Edwards and Trace Caldwell Edwards. Honorary pallbearers will be William H. Churchill Jr. and Michael Churchill.





