BARBARA A. PARMELEE
June 22, 2019
Barbara A. Parmelee went into the arms of her lord on June 22, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles H. Parmelee, her parents, Harold and Jayne Brown and her grandson, Aaron Spencer. She is survived by her sister, Phyllis Stone of MO, her daughter, Catherine (David) Spencer of OH, and her daughter, Carolyn (Paul) Peterson of CO; grandchildren, Michelle Spencer of CO, Andrew Spencer of OH, Johnathan and Allie Peterson of CO; nieces, Michele (Rob) Dudley of MN and Marsha (Carey) Hoffman of MO.
She retired from U.S. West after 40 years of service. She was a member of Antioch Church, RHOP, and St. Andrews Episcopal Churches. Serving the lord was a major part of her life. She enjoyed playing bridge monthly with her bridge club and doing jigsaw puzzles.
Memorial Services will be held on 8/16/19 at 11:00 AM at Antioch Church, 3958-103 N. Academy Blvd, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80907. Luncheon to follow.
In lieu of flowers you can make a donation to A Doctor's Touch Assisted Living Homes, 1550 Hiawatha Dr., Colorado Springs, CO 80915.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 11, 2019