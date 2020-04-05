Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Ann Blossey. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

BARBARA ANN BLOSSEY

July 19, 1927

April 1, 2020

Barbara Ann Blossey, devoted wife, mother and grandmother, passed away in her sleep after a lengthy illness at the age of 92, on April 1, 2020 in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Barbara was generous, loving, resilient and a friend to all she met. She will be missed so much.

Barbara was born in Rochester, New York, on July 19, 1927 to Harold and Ethel Newman. She grew up in the midst of the Great Depression and her high school years were spent under the cloud of World War II. Despite these circumstances, Barbara had wonderful memories of her childhood and loved to tell the stories of fun antics with her siblings. She also shared the hardships her family faced during the depression. When she was a young girl, Barbara moved with her family to a farm near the small community of Adam's Basin in upstate New York. Barbara loved her life on the farm & especially all the animals. Her father died when she was just eighteen and Barbara went back to Rochester to help earn money for her mother and little sister. She worked on the Kodak assembly line and as a telephone operator. Perhaps these experiences of her childhood and youth explain Barbara's unfailing resilience, stamina, work ethic and her abiding faith in our Lord.

In 1958, while attending church in Rochester, Barbara Newman would meet a young man from Detroit, Arthur Blossey. He promptly asked her on a picnic date in the middle of winter! This intrigued her and they had their first date. Within six months, they were married and soon relocated to a new home in Redford Township, a suburb of Detroit. Barb and Art became active members of Aldersgate United Methodist Church. Their family expanded to include two daughters, Rebecca and Bonnie. Barbara was an attentive, nurturing mom. She would read, sing, and tell stories to them on her rocking chair. Barbara joined the United Methodist Women; she volunteered at her children's school; led a Brownie troop; helped with a Head Start program in Detroit.

In 1990, Barbara and Art moved to Colorado Springs. They joined First United Methodist Church and volunteered at Ecumenical Social Ministries. Barbara continued her involvement in UMW. She became a quilter and enjoyed gardening. During this time, Barb and Art toured Europe and the Holy Land. In 1998, Barbara became Grandma Blossey and there was much rejoicing! She provided childcare for her grandson, A.J. and four years later helped with her granddaughter, Jenna. She adored her grandchildren and they were devoted to her.

Barbara has been a great role model for her daughters, nieces and grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 55 years, Arthur Blossey; her parents, Harold and Ethel Newman; her brother, Arthur Newman. She is survived by her two loving daughters and sons-in-law; Rebecca Ann (Blossey) and Karl Kuenn; Bonnie Sue (Blossey) and Mark Steward; two cherished grandchildren, Arthur James and Jenna Denise Steward; brother Harold (Donna) Newman; sister Phyllis Newman; Nieces Kelley (Newman) Caylor and family, Susan (Newman) Allen and family. She also leaves behind many cherished friends and most recently, her dedicated caregivers at Bonaventure Assisted Living & Memory Care.

A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date and won't it be wonderful to hug friends and family in her memory. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to United Methodist Women, c/o First United Methodist Church, 420 North Nevada, Colorado Springs, CO 80903





