Dinkel

BARBARA ANN DINKEL

December 29, 1930 August 25, 2020

Barbara Ann Dinkel died at the age of 89 of Covid-19, though at that age she had many contributing issues. She lived the last 10 years in a condo at the Satellite until in March of 2020 it became necessary because of mobility issues for her to move to assisted living. Her mind was sharp and memory amazing until the last days of her life. She was not alone; her daughter Cheryl, her granddaughter Missy, and two of the incredible nurses at Memorial Central were at her side until the end. Because there will be no service, this word for word account of her life written in her own words is shared here. Only the additions between parentheses have been added. She will be remembered well! Rest in peace!

"I will say this of myself that I was simply human, average in most ways and in some cases, brought out the worst in people. I married young and had 4 beautiful children, one died at pre-mature birth. I loved and was loved by three husbands (Charles C Copelin, Jr., Charles A Temple, Jr., and Thomas A Dinkel), hopefully 3 children (Gary C Copelin & wife Susan, Cheryl Breeding - formerly Cowan & husband Don, & Charles C Copelin III - 'Budge' & wife Penny), eight grandchildren (Craig Copelin, Kerrie Copelin, Cameron Copelin, Kirsten Slavin - maiden name Copelin; Tiffany Lang -maiden name Cowan, Melissa 'Missy' Cowan; Douglas Copelin, & Charles C Copelin IV 'Chip'), and at this time four great-grandchildren (now 7?). At this time, I am truly blessed in that I have not lost even one of my loved ones before their time.

My goal as a youth was to become an artist, but after falling in love, gave that up to being a good wife and mother. I did manage to take some art lessons from successful artists and enjoyed painting most of my life. I was born in (Greeley) Colorado to a man and a very young woman (Roscoe & Thelma Biby) who came here with their families during the time of the great depression and dust bowl. Both sides of my family were English, settling in Virginia and becoming tobacco farmers. We're not sure why they ventured west as many did, but they settled in Oklahoma and Missouri and continued farming until the dust bowl drove them to pick up stakes once again and move to Colorado.

After my mother died in childbirth at the age of 25, my father remarried (Elsie) and we moved to Pueblo, close (to) his family, where my brother (Richard), sister (Anita) and I grew up. There, we all three married, had children and after a while, went our separate ways. But loving Colorado as I did, I stayed thru three marriages. My two sons did their military duty in the Air Force, married and had beautiful children, and lived in many places, but I'm happy to say, my daughter has managed to stay here and raise her two daughters all through her teaching career.

I have had a good life, blessed with a wonderful family and many friends. I can't remember many days without pain, but never a day of hunger. I believe this is not the end, how could it be, as we look into space, there is infinity.

I hope you can remember me well.

Much love to all,

Barbara, Mom, Nana"







