Finney, Ph.D.

Finney, Ph.D.

BARBARA ANN FINNEY, PH.D.

November 19, 1934 December 2, 2019

Barbara Ann Finney passed away on December 2, 2019 at Penrose Hospital, in Colorado Springs, Colorado. She had been in declining health for the past two years. Barbara was born in Portales, New Mexico on November 19, 1934. Her parents were Solomon M. Finney and Blanche Roberts Finney. She had two siblings, a brother, Bartlett J. Finney, and a sister, Sharon Kathleen Finney. Bartlett Finney survives her, along with two nephews, Ross Finney and Eric Finney, several cousins, and a host of friends. Barbara received a Doctor of Philosophy (P.H.D.) degree in Biology from the University of Colorado.

Dr. Finney's areas of research were ecological and environmental effects on communities and livelihood, primarily with the Otomi tribe of native Americans in the region northwest of Mexico City, Mexico. She was an Associate Professor of Biology at Regis University. Barbara also served as a student educational counselor for the University of Colorado Williams Village. She was very proud of the students with whom she taught and counseled. A memorial service will be held at Swan Law Funeral Home, Colorado Springs, on February 15th at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the following charitable organizations: Opera Theatre of the Rockies, PO Box 8110, Colorado Springs, CO 80933 or to Will's Hope!, 320 Cheshire Ct., Colorado Springs, CO 80906.







