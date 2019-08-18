Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Bastian. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Bastian

BARBARA BASTIAN

November 15, 1953

August 11, 2019

Barbara Bastian, loving mother and wife, age 65, passed away August 11, 2019 at home, surrounded by her family after a courageous battle with ovarian cancer.

Barbara was born on November 15, 1953 in Denver, Colorado to William and Marian Brackett. She married Gary Bastian on July 28, 1973 and has three children, Joshua, Nathan, and Kara. Barbara is survived by her mother, husband, children, 5 grandchildren, 9 brothers and sisters, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Barbara had a beautiful heart and soul and was loved by all. She enjoyed spending time with her family, baking cakes, photography, cardmaking, tracing family genealogy, and watching movies. She loved the outdoors and cherished spending time in National Parks across the country. Her beautiful spirit and legacy will never be forgotten.

Barbara requested a small private service where a tree will be planted in her remembrance.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her honor to the CU Foundation, Rene Gonzales Melanoma Research Fund.







BastianBARBARA BASTIANNovember 15, 1953August 11, 2019Barbara Bastian, loving mother and wife, age 65, passed away August 11, 2019 at home, surrounded by her family after a courageous battle with ovarian cancer.Barbara was born on November 15, 1953 in Denver, Colorado to William and Marian Brackett. She married Gary Bastian on July 28, 1973 and has three children, Joshua, Nathan, and Kara. Barbara is survived by her mother, husband, children, 5 grandchildren, 9 brothers and sisters, and numerous nieces and nephews.Barbara had a beautiful heart and soul and was loved by all. She enjoyed spending time with her family, baking cakes, photography, cardmaking, tracing family genealogy, and watching movies. She loved the outdoors and cherished spending time in National Parks across the country. Her beautiful spirit and legacy will never be forgotten.Barbara requested a small private service where a tree will be planted in her remembrance.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her honor to the CU Foundation, Rene Gonzales Melanoma Research Fund. Published in The Gazette on Aug. 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close