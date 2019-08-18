Bastian
BARBARA BASTIAN
November 15, 1953
August 11, 2019
Barbara Bastian, loving mother and wife, age 65, passed away August 11, 2019 at home, surrounded by her family after a courageous battle with ovarian cancer.
Barbara was born on November 15, 1953 in Denver, Colorado to William and Marian Brackett. She married Gary Bastian on July 28, 1973 and has three children, Joshua, Nathan, and Kara. Barbara is survived by her mother, husband, children, 5 grandchildren, 9 brothers and sisters, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Barbara had a beautiful heart and soul and was loved by all. She enjoyed spending time with her family, baking cakes, photography, cardmaking, tracing family genealogy, and watching movies. She loved the outdoors and cherished spending time in National Parks across the country. Her beautiful spirit and legacy will never be forgotten.
Barbara requested a small private service where a tree will be planted in her remembrance.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her honor to the CU Foundation, Rene Gonzales Melanoma Research Fund.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 18, 2019