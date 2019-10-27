Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Beamer Sparks. View Sign Service Information Swan-Law Funeral Directors 501 North Cascade Avenue Colorado Springs , CO 80903 (719)-471-9900 Memorial service 2:00 PM Pauline Chapel at the Broadmoor Send Flowers Obituary

Barbara Beamer Sparks, award-winning photographer, passed away October 17, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Clayton Mitchell Beamer of Roanoke, Virginia. She is survived by three of her children: Douglas Strother Sparks and his wife Ann of Denver, Reuben Kenneth Sparks III of Colorado Springs, and Andrea Sparks Van Voorhis and her husband Lindsay of Burlingame, California. She is also survived by her sister Kathryn Beamer. Her son Clayton Bruce Sparks of Boulder died in 2008. She is also survived by 6 grand children: Paige and Brooke Sparks, Hank and Jane Sparks, and Chloe and Isaac Van Voorhis. Barbara was married to Reuben Kenneth Sparks, Junior for 46 years until his death in 2007.She was born in Elizabeth, New Jersey in 1938. She graduated Phi Beta Kappa from Pennsylvania State in 1960 where she was a member of the Kappa Alpha Theta Sorority. Between her junior and senior years she spent six weeks traveling to Europe. On the Atlantic Crossing to Europe, she met Ken Sparks. They married in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, in 1961. In 1962 they moved to Colorado Springs where they spent the rest of their lives.Barbara Sparks' career was launched when she won a Kodak international snapshots contest. Barbara published 6 books: "Aspen High Mountain Blazons" with Ann Zwinger, "Colorado's Sangre de Christo Mountains" with Tom Wolf, "Spanish Peaks: Lands and Legends" with Conger Beasley, Jr., "Far Flung Places", "Taos: Land People Spirit" and "For Purple Mountains". Her work has been shown in the Millicent Rogers Museum, Museum of New Mexico, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center, Palmer Museum at Penn State University , Aspen Center for Environmental Studies, Epcot Center in Florida, and the National Geographic Center in Washington, D.C. She was a docent and later trustee of the Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center. She was a board member of The Couse Foundation, a trustee of the Pikes Peak Regional Library, a trustee of the Palmer Land Trust and an ambassador of the University of Colorado, Colorado Springs. She was a member of the Cheyenne Mountain Country Club, Country Club of Colorado, and the Wandering Ewes Hiking Group.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Palmer Land Trust: https://www.palmerlandtrust.org/donate or (719) 632-3236. There will be a memorial service at 2:00 pm on Friday, December 27th at the Pauline Chapel at the Broadmoor. Published in The Gazette on Oct. 27, 2019

