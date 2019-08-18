Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara D. Smith. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Smith

BARBARA D. SMITH

October 31, 1945 August 14, 2019

Barbara D. Smith, A resident of Yoder, Colorado went home to be in Heaven at 5:36 am, August 14, 2019. She had retired from Miami-Yoder School where she drove bus, Substitute taught, and was a substitute custodian.

Barbara was born 31 October 1945, in Hillsdale Mich. to Theodore and Virginia Knight. She married to Arthur G. Smith on May 28, 1982.

Her husband survives her; three sons, Bretton Streicher, Alexander Streicher and David Smith, and a daughter, Nicole (Smith) Thompson; 10 grandchildren; three sisters, Carol Culbert, Maribel Knight and Clara Herndon. She is preceded in death by her parents, her brother, Dennis Knight, and her eldest son, Craig S. Streicher.

Viewing is planned for 5:00-8:00 pm Friday, August 23, 2019 at Dove-Witt Family Mortuary. The Funeral Service will be at Fountain Independent Baptist Church, 201 N. Main St., Fountain, CO. at 10:00 am Saturday, August 24, 2019 and the Graveside will be at Pikes Peak National Cemetery at 10:00 am on Monday, August 26, 2019.







Published in The Gazette on Aug. 18, 2019

