Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Barbara's life story with friends and family

Share Barbara's life story with friends and family

Sinclair

In Loving Memory of Barbara J. Sinclair

May 16, 1923 - May 4, 2010

A tender kiss,

a warm embrace.

So sorely missed

your dear, dear face.

"Good Night, Sweet Princess".







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store