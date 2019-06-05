Zapotocky

BARBARA J. (CIHLAR) ZAPOTOCKY

September 1, 1937 December 11, 2018.

Barbara J. (Cihlar) Zapotocky, 81, of Lake Havasu City, AZ, passed away on December 11, 2018. Barbara was born in Knox County, Nebraska, on September 1, 1937. She graduated from Verdigre High School in 1955 and became a flight attendant for United Airlines. She married Joseph Zapotocky on October 25, 1958 and together they had 5 children. Barbara worked in Real Estate as a realtor and broker and owned her own real estate company in Colorado Springs. Throughout her life she was an advocate for the unborn and the developmentally disabled.

Barbara traveled throughout Europe and Scandinavia, and visited Amedeka, Ghana, West Africa, when her son Scott was in the Peace Corps. They made the documentary film "Wezo to Amedeka" in 2001, to tell the story of the village and the journey of the Peace Corps volunteers.

Funeral services and luncheon will be held on Monday, June 10th at 11:00 a.m. (Rosary at 10:30 a.m.) at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church at 2650 Parish View, Colorado Springs, CO.

Barbara is survived by her sons Michael Zapotocky and Scott Zapotocky (Sarah Tendall), and her daughters Cynthia Odabasi (Turan), Sandra Schulthess (Marcus), and, Karen La Fever (Todd), and grandchildren Cassandra Dietrich (Karl) and Rachel Odabasi; Anika, Adam, and Kyle Schulthess; Tait, Lacy, and Paige La Fever; and, Mason, Ryder, and Violet Zapotocky. She is preceded in death by her husband, her parents, and her brother. Memorials may be given to the .





