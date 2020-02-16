Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Jean Akert. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Akert

BARBARA JEAN AKERT

November 17, 1952 February 10, 2020

Barbara Jean Akert, 67, died February 10, 2020 in Monument, Colorado.

She was born November 17, 1952 in Kearney, Nebraska to Ronald and Joan (Lawrence) Luth.

Barbara was baptized at St. James Catholic Church in Kearney, Nebraska.

She attended Kearney High School, class of 1971, then attended Kearney State College, graduating with a B.S. in History and Education.

Barbara married Wayne Akert on May 14, 1977 at St. James Catholic Church and to that union one son was born, Mark Akert.

She and her family moved to Colorado in 1995.

Barbara is preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Sue Fitzgerald.

She is survived by her loving husband, Wayne of Monument, CO; her son, Mark (Melissa) Akert of Pearland, TX; granddaughters, Audrey, Kayla, Nora and Ruby. She is also survived by her siblings, Sherry (Mick) Maassen of Mason City, IA, Rick (Gwen) Luth of Kearney, NE, Rhonda (Ivan) Stones of Kearney, NE, Mike Luth of Omaha, NE, Jeff Luth of Kearney, NE and Mary (Greg) Anderson of Littleton, CO; brother-in-law, J.R. (Nancy) Akert; sister-in-law, Jolene McGinnis; and by many dear nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.

Services will be held at St. James Catholic Church in Kearney, Nebraska at a later date.







