Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Jean Allison. View Sign Service Information Buffalo Hill Funeral Home 1890 Highway 93 North Kalispell , MT 59901 (406)-752-0336 Send Flowers Obituary

Allison

BARBARA JEAN ALLISON

June 5th, 1950

May 7th, 2019

Barbara Jean Allison age 68, passed away May 7th, 2019 from injuries received in a vehicle collision that occurred on Highway 2 between Kalispell and Columbia Falls, MT. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Barbara Jean (Murray) Allison was born June 5th, 1950 in La Junta, CO, and was raised with her sisters in Security, CO. She Graduated from Widefield High School and attended Otero Junior College in La Junta, CO. Barbara married Tom Dietz of Beach, ND and had her sons Brian and Shane. That marriage ended in 1987. She met Bruce Allison in 1990 and married him in 1996. She held numerous jobs, including selling Tiara, bartending and book keeping, but her career was in real estate and it spanned 40 years. She was involved in the real estate industry in 3 states, with licenses in MT, AZ and CO, culminating with her ownership of Custom Realty in Colorado Springs, CO. She had recently retired from real estate and moved back to Montana and the Flathead Valley with her husband, the place they both considered their life-long home.

Barbara loved spending time with her friends and family, especially her children and grandchildren. She had a special relationship with her sister Karla, who had moved with her to Columbia Falls. She enjoyed spending time outdoors, boating, fishing, reading and gardening. She was an excellent cook and baker. She loved taking over the kitchen for the holidays to make goodies for family and friends. She was deeply loved by her family and friends and will be missed.

She was preceded in death by her parents Allen and Bette Murray. She is survived by her husband Bruce Allison of Columbia Falls, MT and children, Brian Dietz of Surprise, AZ, Shane Dietz of Portland OR, Jacob Allison of Boulder City, NV, and Colleen Allison of La Junta, CO. She is also survived by three sisters and their families: Sandra Rivera of Las Cruces, NM, Debbie Gifford of Kalispell, MT, Karla Murray of Columbia Falls, MT, and additional extended family in Montana, Colorado, and elsewhere.

A memorial service will be held at the Trinity Lutheran Camp on Flathead Lake (East shore just south of Bigfork, MT) on June 21st, at 10:00am. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Columbia Falls Senior Center, the , or a in her remembrance. Friends are encouraged to visit





AllisonBARBARA JEAN ALLISONJune 5th, 1950May 7th, 2019Barbara Jean Allison age 68, passed away May 7th, 2019 from injuries received in a vehicle collision that occurred on Highway 2 between Kalispell and Columbia Falls, MT. She was pronounced dead at the scene.Barbara Jean (Murray) Allison was born June 5th, 1950 in La Junta, CO, and was raised with her sisters in Security, CO. She Graduated from Widefield High School and attended Otero Junior College in La Junta, CO. Barbara married Tom Dietz of Beach, ND and had her sons Brian and Shane. That marriage ended in 1987. She met Bruce Allison in 1990 and married him in 1996. She held numerous jobs, including selling Tiara, bartending and book keeping, but her career was in real estate and it spanned 40 years. She was involved in the real estate industry in 3 states, with licenses in MT, AZ and CO, culminating with her ownership of Custom Realty in Colorado Springs, CO. She had recently retired from real estate and moved back to Montana and the Flathead Valley with her husband, the place they both considered their life-long home.Barbara loved spending time with her friends and family, especially her children and grandchildren. She had a special relationship with her sister Karla, who had moved with her to Columbia Falls. She enjoyed spending time outdoors, boating, fishing, reading and gardening. She was an excellent cook and baker. She loved taking over the kitchen for the holidays to make goodies for family and friends. She was deeply loved by her family and friends and will be missed.She was preceded in death by her parents Allen and Bette Murray. She is survived by her husband Bruce Allison of Columbia Falls, MT and children, Brian Dietz of Surprise, AZ, Shane Dietz of Portland OR, Jacob Allison of Boulder City, NV, and Colleen Allison of La Junta, CO. She is also survived by three sisters and their families: Sandra Rivera of Las Cruces, NM, Debbie Gifford of Kalispell, MT, Karla Murray of Columbia Falls, MT, and additional extended family in Montana, Colorado, and elsewhere.A memorial service will be held at the Trinity Lutheran Camp on Flathead Lake (East shore just south of Bigfork, MT) on June 21st, at 10:00am. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Columbia Falls Senior Center, the , or a in her remembrance. Friends are encouraged to visit www.buffalohillfh.com to leave a note of condolence for the family. Buffalo Hill Funeral Home is caring for the family. Published in The Gazette on May 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Gazette Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.