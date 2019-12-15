West
BARBARA JEAN (WOOTERS) WEST
July 23, 1954 December 9, 2019
Barbara J. West, 65, joined her Savior December 9, 2019 at her home in Peyton, Colorado. She follows her husband of thirty years, Paul H. West.
She was born July 23, 1954 in Denver, Colorado.
Barbara served in the U.S. Army, in the Army Security Agency in Augsburg, Germany from December 30, 1974 to December 29, 1978. She was a home maker and loved cooking for her family.
Barbara is survived by her stepsons, Brent (Jessica) and Robert (Erica) West; seven grandchildren; and one great grandchild. She is also survived by her brother, Richard (Sylvia) Wooters.
Graveside Service, 11:00AM, Tuesday, December 17, 2019, Pikes Peak National Cemetery, 10545 Drennan Road, Colorado Springs, Colorado, 80925.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that a donation be made to the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region or The National Wildlife Fund.
