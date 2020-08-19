1/1
Barbara Jeanne Lewis
1940 - 2020
Lewis
BARBARA JEANNE LEWIS
10-13-40 - 08-17-20
Barbara J. Lewis, loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, daughter, teacher, friend, "happy sunshine," passed away peacefully on August 17, 2020, the first day of school. Barbara is survived by her beloved children and their families: son Geoffrey, his wife Jessica Babbs and their children Annabel and Giles, daughter Sarah (Sally) Hybl, her husband Kyle and their children Logan, Mallory, Liam and Aidan, and Gregory and his wife Cathryn and their children Michael, Madelyn and Mitchell. Barbara is also survived by her two amazing sisters, Kathleen Hirsch and Elizabeth Hannaman and their families.
Born in Kearny, New Jersey but raised in Wild Wonderful West Virginia, Barbara graduated from Parkersburg (WV) High School in 1958 and Ohio University in 1962. She returned to Parkersburg and taught math at her high school alma mater until 1967.
On July 1, 1967, Barbara married Ted, the love of her life, her best friend, and life mate. They enjoyed 41 blessed years together. A true partner in love and life, Barbara supported Ted through medical school at West Virginia University and then made the big move to Denver, Colorado in 1971 to support him in residency at the University of Colorado. In 1977, Ted, Barbara, and their children came to Colorado Springs to pursue their dreams, raise their family, and create community.
Barbara spent her life serving others. She was actively involved in her beloved church, Chapel of Our Saviour, serving as Treasurer for many years as well as member of the vestry, altar guild, kitchen crew, and outreach committee. An avid sports fan, Barbara loved her Broncos, and was never happier than when she was cheering on her children and grandchildren from a sideline or theatre audience. There wasn't a day in her life that she didn't spend time volunteering and working for others. From her early days of service in the Junior League and PTO at Broadmoor Elementary School, to her many hours volunteering at Cheyenne Mountain PPLD and the Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center, she found purpose and joy in giving her time and talent to others. Organizations that benefited from her wisdom and countless hours of work included the Colorado Springs Debutante Ball, Cheyenne Mountain Schools, Family Promise Network, the Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center, PPLD, and many more.
Barbara will be remembered and celebrated for the many ways she touched peoples' lives and she will be missed by her stitching lunch ladies, her marketeers, her church kitchen crew, her Tuesday time outers and her treasurers team. But mostly, she will be missed by all the students she taught, tutored, mentored, and loved. Barbara returned to teaching in 1987 at Cheyenne Mountain High School where she taught math and served as Student Council Sponsor for eighteen years. Teacher of the year in 1993 and 2016 Cheyenne Mountain School District Hall of Fame Inductee, Barbara "felt a responsibility to do much more than simply teach students math. She instilled in them the importance of leadership and responsibility by being involved with philanthropic endeavors. She also inspired in them an unparalleled passion for Cheyenne Mountain by modeling her true love of CMHS." Even after retiring in 2005, Barbara never missed a chance to substitute at her treasured CMHS. She was almost always among the first in the building and one of the last to leave because she simply loved being in the school. And when not in school, she was tutoring students in her home, working well into the night to accommodate students' schedules.
In 2018, Barbara was diagnosed with myloproliferative neoplasm, a disease of the bone marrow. She approached the diagnosis much like other physical challenges she had overcome in her life, with strength, resolve, grit, privacy, and serenity. The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to Dr. Anita Lane, Dr. Maurice Markus, and Dr. Brett Matheson for the many years of incredible care that they each gave. They would also like to thank all those at Pikes Peak Hospice for their care - especially nursing team Kathy, Beth and Sally, who fittingly cared for her when she passed away like her husband had before, peacefully at Penrose Hospital. Barbara will be laid to rest with her husband at Chapel of Our Saviour columbarium in a ceremony with her children and grandchildren. But a celebration of the best teacher, mom and grandma will be held when friends and family can gather safely to share stories, laugh, and eat her chocolate chip cookies.



Published in The Gazette from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2020.
August 19, 2020
My condolences to the family❤. Barb was the ultimate CMHS supporter. Whether she was in the classroom or supporting her students at various events, you could always count on her being there. She will be deeply missed!
Michelle Deines
Friend
August 19, 2020
Dear Sally: so sorry to hear of your mom’s death. I know she was a loving guiding light in your world. A truly lovely person. Sue
Susan Woodward
Friend
August 19, 2020
Our deepest condolences to the Lewis family. Barbara left a legacy with such a positive impact on the school district and community. She will be deeply missed and always remembered.
The Bonicelli Family
Friend
August 19, 2020
I am deeply saddened to hear of Barb's passing. Quickly becoming a friend when I joined the CMHS math department 6 years ago, she always brightened the room and was a beloved substitute and tutor for my students. She will be missed by many. My sincere condolences.
Connie Woolley
Friend
August 19, 2020
Barb was a wonderful neighbor. We will miss her.
Jim and Denise Castle
Neighbor
August 19, 2020
Barb will be missed but never forgotten for all she did for the school, for her Church for her communityshe was bigger than life! She often spoke of her love for Cheyenne Mountain, she bled bled maroon and white. She is with Ted now and Marty and The Lord; so I know she is happy. She was an inspiration to all those who came in contact with her.
Bill and Pam Farrell
Friend
August 19, 2020
She was quite a lady and will be greatly missed. It was an honor to know and work with, both at Chapel of Our Saviour and Cheyenne Mountain Schools. My condolences and prayers go out to the family.
Clifford Wieger
Friend
August 19, 2020
I was on staff with Barbara at Cheyenne Mountain High School. She served as the ultimate example of a professional educator as well faculty leader. Recently, I would run in to her on walks in the neighborhood - and she always made her self available for conversation. She will be missed. A legendary loss to the greatness of Cheyenne Mountain High School.
David Barkley
Coworker
August 19, 2020
Our heart felt condolences to the Lewis family. Mrs. Lewis touched all of our lives. CMHS and the world would not be the same without her. Rest in peace Mrs Lewis. Love, The Christian Family....Larry, Linda, Andrew and Jacqueline.
Jacqueline Christian
Student
August 19, 2020
All of our family are saddened to hear of Barbara's passing. She was a remarkable person.
The Michael Hague Family
Friend
August 19, 2020
I’m so sorry for you loss. She was a light in every room ❤
Marie Beck
Student
August 19, 2020
I came to Cheyenne Mountain in 1987, and, as every young teacher needs a road map, Barb was that guide. She knew the ground -- whom to embrace, the traps to avoid. That is indispensable in building a thriving community, and she is tireless in that regard. Her presence is felt and will be for a long time.
Steve Schriener
Coworker
