Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Johanna Porter. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Porter

Barbara was preceded in death by her husband of more than 60 years, Colonel James B. Porter USAF (ret.); parents, Hermann and Erna; and two siblings, Hermann Trautmann and Hannelore Feilhuber. Barbara is survived by her daughter, Dr. Barbara Jean Porter and her husband, Dennis Pendleton; and grandchildren: Aubrey Berkowitz of Austin, TX, and Victoria E. Berkowitz and her husband, Daniel Cadis, of Houston, TX.

October 20, 1928 November 9, 2019

BARBARA JOHANNA PORTER

Barbara Johanna Porter of Colorado Springs, CO passed away on November 9, 2019 at the age of 91. She was born on October 20, 1928 in Wohlau, Germany to her parents, Hermann and Erna Trautmann (nee Orlik).

As the wife of a U.S. Air Force officer, Barbara lived in Germany, Italy, Taiwan and many stateside locations before settling in Colorado Springs. An avid sportsperson, she enjoyed golf, skiing and bowling in addition to numerous other hobbies and passions, such as trading stocks and adopting animals.

A viewing is scheduled for 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Swan Law Funeral Directors. Interment is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at the Fort Logan National Cemetery in Denver, CO.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region at





PorterBarbara was preceded in death by her husband of more than 60 years, Colonel James B. Porter USAF (ret.); parents, Hermann and Erna; and two siblings, Hermann Trautmann and Hannelore Feilhuber. Barbara is survived by her daughter, Dr. Barbara Jean Porter and her husband, Dennis Pendleton; and grandchildren: Aubrey Berkowitz of Austin, TX, and Victoria E. Berkowitz and her husband, Daniel Cadis, of Houston, TX.October 20, 1928 November 9, 2019BARBARA JOHANNA PORTERBarbara Johanna Porter of Colorado Springs, CO passed away on November 9, 2019 at the age of 91. She was born on October 20, 1928 in Wohlau, Germany to her parents, Hermann and Erna Trautmann (nee Orlik).As the wife of a U.S. Air Force officer, Barbara lived in Germany, Italy, Taiwan and many stateside locations before settling in Colorado Springs. An avid sportsperson, she enjoyed golf, skiing and bowling in addition to numerous other hobbies and passions, such as trading stocks and adopting animals.A viewing is scheduled for 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Swan Law Funeral Directors. Interment is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at the Fort Logan National Cemetery in Denver, CO.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region at https://www.hsppr.org/springs/in-celebration-or-tribute Published in The Gazette from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close