DyattBARBARA LYNN DYATTSeptember 5, 1938 July 31, 2020Barbara Lynn Dyatt was born September 5, 1938, and died peacefully on July 31, 2020 after a long illness. Known as " Lynn", she was a treasured sister, aunt, cousin, colleague, friend, and Irish music enthusiast. Lynn was born and raised on a wheat farm just outside of Goodland, Kansas. The daughter of Hugh M. Dyatt and Gladys "Tot" Ward Dyatt, she loved nothing better than working side-by-side with her dad in those golden wheat fields and playing with a succession of dogs that were inevitably by her side. She attended grade school and high school in Goodland and received her B.A. and M.A. from Fort Hays State University. Following graduation, Lynn and her sister Donna began a commitment to teaching elementary children in Salina, Kansas. They then moved to Colorado Springs where each pursued other careers in business. They were each other's best friends and loyal companions until Donna's death. Even after her retirement Lynn was deeply involved in adult education and numerous civic activities in Colorado Springs. For many years Lynn was an enthusiastic member of the Crystal Park community where she relished the quiet, the views, and the wildlife of her home at the top of the mountain. In the last few years of her life, Lynn lived in the Kissing Camels Community in Colorado Springs and became an active friend and neighbor with a quick wit and zest for anything fun. Lynn was an accomplished photographer whose photographs leave a lasting legacy of her love for the world around her and her family and friends. She especially enjoyed playing her tin whistle which she mastered very late in life and which led her to Ireland several times and to participate with several Irish music groups and enthusiasts. Lynn was preceded in death by her parents and sisters, Joyce Yeaton and Donna Dyatt. She is survived by nephews, cousins, and a host of friends who treasured her friendship and her unending curiosity and good humor. Lynn and Donna were "adopted" members of the Reed family in Colorado Springs who were especially loving to Lynn during the last years. Lynn's family is particularly grateful to the Reed family and Lynn's many friends who were with her through her illness and in her final days. A special thank you to the Healthcare Resort of Colorado Springs for their loving care of Lynn during her last year, and the staff of Pikes Peak Hospice for their comfort in her last hours.A memorial visitation will be conducted at Swan Law Funeral Home on Thursday, August 6, 2020 from 5 PM to 7 PM to allow for the appropriate social distancing. Graveside services will be held in Goodland, Kansas at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to The Black Rose Acoustic Society, PO Box 50165, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80949: or to Gateway Presbyterian Church 731 Castle Rd. Colorado Springs. Colorado 80904.