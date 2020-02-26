Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Norma Thomassen. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Barbara Norma Thomassen went to be with the Lord on February 17, 2020. Barbara was born May 29, 1947 in Brooklyn, New York to Einar and Gudny Helvig.

Barbara loved the Lord and her family with all her heart. Some of her hobbies included cooking, reading, and stamping cards. She also enjoyed painting and creating a Christmas tree village that inspired awe from all observers, especially her grandchildren. She cherished her Norwegian roots and celebrated anything and everything Norwegian.

Barbara married Donald Lloyd Thomassen on September 24, 1966 in Brooklyn, New York. They were married for 53 years. They had three children together born in New York and New Jersey. They moved to Colorado Springs in 1978 for Don to pursue a career in the ministry.

Barbara's career included being an amazing wife, mother, grandmother, friend, caterer, and office manager. She and Don were also a committed team in the youth ministry at the First Evangelical Free Church in Colorado Springs.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Einar and Gudny Helvig, and her brother, Tom Helvig. She is survived by her husband, Don, her children Kim (and Jeff) Barlow, Karin Thomassen, Donnie (and Lisa) Thomassen, and her seven grandchildren: Ethan Barlow, Kaitlyn Barlow, Sarah Barlow, Afeworki Zeru, Justin Thomassen, Megan Thomassen, and Hayden Thomassen.

A celebration of life will occur on March 7 at 11:00 AM at Church on the Ranch at 3685 Jeannine Drive, Colorado Springs, CO 80917.





