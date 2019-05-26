Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara P. Byerly. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Byerly

BARBARA P BYERLY

September 4, 1931 May 18, 2019

Barbara P Byerly died peacefully at her home in Colorado Springs. Barb (to friends) and Babs (to family) was born in Hackensack, NJ to Reginald and Kathryn Paulison . A petite woman with a mischievous smile, Barb had a large personality and interests spanning the arts, history and sports. Her husband and best friend of 48 years, Charles H Byerly, was a native of Lancaster, PA, and died in 2006.

Barbara graduated from Bucknell University where her abilities in mathematics grew into a

career working with computers. She was a systems analyst at Kaman Sciences and later, at

Current, Inc.

After marrying her handsome architect and dashing race car driver, Charlie, Babs moved to Colorado Springs, a city they adopted and loved for the rest of their lives. As a longtime member of the Country Club of Colorado, Barb swam six days a week for 30 years and played tennis regularly most of her life. She and Charlie were active members in the Pikes Peak Chapter of the Veteran Motor Car Club of America, and Babs loved recounting the (mis)adventures of their many trips in their vintage automobiles. A talented weaver, Barb was an active member of the Pikes Peak Weavers Guild where she made lifelong friends and wove intricate pieces to be cherished by her friends and family forever.

After retiring in 1994, Barb continued her involvement with community through volunteer work at PILLAR, an adult cultural education organization, and at The Starsmore Visitor and Nature Center in North Cheyenne Canon Park. Throughout her adult life, Babs was greeted at home by her beloved Samoyeds (a total of three brother/sister pairs). Babs was later adopted by her devoted Australian Shepherd, Aspen, who has been a great source of entertainment and companionship for Babs these past three years.

In her last years, Babs appreciated the loving and cheerful assistance of her friends, family and caregivers, all of whom will miss her droll wit, sparkling eyes and wonderful sense of humor.

A private celebration of Barb's life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Barbara's name to: The Starsmore Visitor & Nature Center, 2120 South Cheyenne Canyon Road, Colorado Springs, 80906.

"Peace-Out" dear friend, you will be missed.





ByerlyBARBARA P BYERLYSeptember 4, 1931 May 18, 2019Barbara P Byerly died peacefully at her home in Colorado Springs. Barb (to friends) and Babs (to family) was born in Hackensack, NJ to Reginald and Kathryn Paulison . A petite woman with a mischievous smile, Barb had a large personality and interests spanning the arts, history and sports. Her husband and best friend of 48 years, Charles H Byerly, was a native of Lancaster, PA, and died in 2006.Barbara graduated from Bucknell University where her abilities in mathematics grew into acareer working with computers. She was a systems analyst at Kaman Sciences and later, atCurrent, Inc.After marrying her handsome architect and dashing race car driver, Charlie, Babs moved to Colorado Springs, a city they adopted and loved for the rest of their lives. As a longtime member of the Country Club of Colorado, Barb swam six days a week for 30 years and played tennis regularly most of her life. She and Charlie were active members in the Pikes Peak Chapter of the Veteran Motor Car Club of America, and Babs loved recounting the (mis)adventures of their many trips in their vintage automobiles. A talented weaver, Barb was an active member of the Pikes Peak Weavers Guild where she made lifelong friends and wove intricate pieces to be cherished by her friends and family forever.After retiring in 1994, Barb continued her involvement with community through volunteer work at PILLAR, an adult cultural education organization, and at The Starsmore Visitor and Nature Center in North Cheyenne Canon Park. Throughout her adult life, Babs was greeted at home by her beloved Samoyeds (a total of three brother/sister pairs). Babs was later adopted by her devoted Australian Shepherd, Aspen, who has been a great source of entertainment and companionship for Babs these past three years.In her last years, Babs appreciated the loving and cheerful assistance of her friends, family and caregivers, all of whom will miss her droll wit, sparkling eyes and wonderful sense of humor.A private celebration of Barb's life will be held at a later date.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Barbara's name to: The Starsmore Visitor & Nature Center, 2120 South Cheyenne Canyon Road, Colorado Springs, 80906."Peace-Out" dear friend, you will be missed. Published in The Gazette on May 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Gazette Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close