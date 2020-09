Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Barbara's life story with friends and family

Share Barbara's life story with friends and family

Robinson

BARBARA ROBINSON

November 29, 1942 September 3, 2020

Visitation is Thurs. 9/17/20 at 5-8 pm and funeral services are Fri. 12 pm 9/18/20. Both events are at: Angelus Chapel 1104 S. Circle Drive, Colorado Springs, CO 80910, 719-391-1918 email: info@angelusfuneraldirectors.com

In lieu of flowers please send donations for the family to Angelus Chapel.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store