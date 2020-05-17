Barbara Supperstein
1937 - 2020
BARBARA SUPPERSTEIN
August 26, 1937 May 8,2020
She graduated Colorado Springs High School class of 1954
Barbara married and raised three sons.
She was active in Temple Shalom, Hadassah, Country Club of Colorado
Her later years were lived in Florida where she was active in sports. She knitted headwear for Israeli soldiers. Her concern for others will
be missed.
She is survived by her three sons, Jeffery, Glen and Lloyd, brother David
Supperstein and sister Louise Eskanos.
Donations maybe made to Temple Shalom, and Colorado Springs Chapter of Hadassah.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on May 17, 2020.
