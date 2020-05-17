Supperstein

BARBARA SUPPERSTEIN

August 26, 1937 May 8,2020

She graduated Colorado Springs High School class of 1954

Barbara married and raised three sons.

She was active in Temple Shalom, Hadassah, Country Club of Colorado

Her later years were lived in Florida where she was active in sports. She knitted headwear for Israeli soldiers. Her concern for others will

be missed.

She is survived by her three sons, Jeffery, Glen and Lloyd, brother David

Supperstein and sister Louise Eskanos.

Donations maybe made to Temple Shalom, and Colorado Springs Chapter of Hadassah.







