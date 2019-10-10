Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara (Lewartowska) Trzos. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

BARBARA (LEWARTOWSKA) TRZOS

September 13, 2019

Barbara (Lewartowska) Trzos, died in her home on September 13th, 2019, at the age of 98. She leaves behind her daughters, Margaret Trzos (Steven Nylander) and Irene Trzos, son, Thaddeus (Krystyna) Trzos, granddaughters, Amanda Zalewski, Stephany Trzos, and Katherine (Daniel) Teel, and great-granddaughters, Emma Zalewski and Lily Teel.

It was Barbara's deep love for her native country, Poland, which inspired her to join the Polish Home (Underground) Army after the German invasion in September 1939. Eventually her resistance activities, which included creating false identity documents for Jewish Poles to help them escape Nazi persecution, were discovered and she was arrested by the Gestapo. She was imprisoned, beaten and tortured numerous times over a period of 6 months, then condemned to Auschwitz concentration camp. In the latter part of 1944 she was transferred to a prison in Dresden, Germany and forced into slave labor at a factory producing war materiel. Because the February 13-15, 1945 saturation aerial bombing of Dresden by Allied air forces was so complete, the factory was destroyed and Barbara was sent to Bergen-Belsen concentration camp, where she and the other prisoners were subsequently liberated by the British Army in the spring of 1945. She met Tadeusz Trzos in a Displaced Persons camp, married and soon began a family. Unable to return to their homeland, now under Soviet control, they ultimately emigrated to the US. In later years, Barbara would tell her family it was her unwavering Catholic faith and trust in God that kept her alive throughout her ordeal. The unspeakable physical, mental and emotional anguish she suffered could have taken a toll on her faith; instead, her abiding love and trust in God grew deeper.

A patriot, a brave soldier, a daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, she is dearly missed. Only the knowledge that she is now in God's hands along with her husband Tadeusz, her daughters JoAnna and Kristina, and her beloved parents and siblings gives us the comfort and strength we need until we are all together again.

As were her wishes, a private Mass was held for Barbara at St. Peter Catholic Church in Monument. Her body rests in peace at Evergreen Cemetery as her spirit rests in God's loving care for eternity.





