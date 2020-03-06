Westcott
BARLOW MILES WESTCOTT
12/24/1919
02/27/2020
It is with great sadness that the family of Barlow Miles Westcott (12/24/1919 - 02/27/2020) announces his passing.
Barlow was born and grew up in Gilbertsville, a small village in Otsego County, New York. He enlisted in the Army on 31 January 1940, he took part in the 1941 maneuvers in Louisiana and North Carolina. After serving in World War II, Barlow spent 5 years working father and brother-in-law. Barlow requested a recall at the start of the Korean War, during which he spent 18 months in Japan. After 12 months in Thailand during the Vietnam War, Barlow retired in 1967. His service during World War II and indeed his entire military career was an important part of his life for his entire life.
Barlow spent 10 years as Recorder of Al Kaly Shrine Temple. Upon his retirement, he and his wife Ruth (02/25/1918 - 09/18/2005) traveled extensively, covering the world several times over. He made many good friends throughout his life, and simply by his actions, inspired his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Barlow supported, disciplined and, on occasion, rescued his children, always appreciating them as the people they are!
To the end, Barlow was charming to everyone, charismatic and found joy everywhere.
Predeceased by his wife, Ruth B Westcott (nee Bailey) of 63 years, Barlow is survived by his children, Phylinda Westcott Romero, Nancetta R. Westcott, Barlow M. Westcott II (Nancy Vandenburg Westcott), and Jennifer Westcott Ley (Christoper J C Ley), his grandchildren Bill, Steve, James, Jenifer, Margaret, Ann, Adrienne and Jeremy and his great grandchildren Alex, Reagan, Riley, Nona, Amanda, Axel, Edward, Otto and Ford.
Memorial donations be made to
Honor Flight of Southern Colorado, PO Box 50816, Colorado Springs, CO 80949 or at www.honorflightsoco.us, or
Al Kaly Shrine Transportation Fund, PO Box 193, Pueblo, CO 81002.
Published in The Gazette from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020