Farris
BARRY D. FARRIS
May 11, 1937
February 13, 2019
Barry D. Farris, Chief Warrant Officer Four (CW4), USA Retired and former Marine, died on February 13, 2019 in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
Mr. Farris was born on May 11, 1937 in Grinnell, Iowa to Dale F. Farris and Neva (Anderson) Farris. He was married July 12, 1957 to LeEtte (Peterson) Farris in Colorado Springs at First Methodist Church, in Lehmberg Chapel.
He is survived by his daughter, Angela L. Fountain; and three grandchildren: Tripp Fountain, Drew Fountain and Aubrey Fountain. He was preceded in death by his wife, LeEtte; his parents; a baby son, Brett Allen Farris; and his brother, Larry K. Farris.
Mr. Farris served in the United States Marine Corps from July 8, 1955 to July 7, 1959. He served in the United States Army from May 31, 1960 to January 31, 1980 when he retired. His awards and decorations include the Legion of Merit, Bronze Star w/2 OLC, Meritorious Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal w/2 OLC, Army Good Conduct Medal (2 Awards), Marine Corps Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, and Parachute Badge.
He spent his last working years as a longtime employee of the Fine Arts Center as a Security Officer. He terminated his employment on December 29, 2011 and entered into full retirement.
Mr. Farris was a life member of the United States Warrant Officer Association, life member of the Military Officers Association of America, life member of the Pikes Peak Detachment of the Marine Corps League, life member of the 11th Armored Cavalry's Veterans of Vietnam and Cambodia, life member of the "Blackhorse" and life member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW). He was also a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles, Aerie 143, the Elks (B.P.O.E.) Lodge No. 309, and the American Legion in Lake Conchas, New Mexico, Post 19.
Barry (CSHS class of 1955) and LeEtte (CSHS class of 1957) were both active in the CSHS / Palmer High School Alumni Association and were Charter members. Barry served the Association as both Vice President, President and also served as the Hall of Fame and Homecoming Chairperson for many years.
Private burial at Evergreen Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, February 22, 2019 at Shrine of Remembrance, 1730 East Fountain Boulevard, Colorado Springs, CO 80910. In lieu of flowers please donate to one of the fine associations listed above.
