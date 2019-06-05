Lounello, SR.
BARRY G. LOUNELLO, SR.
It's been 6 years and still so many tears. Tears of sorrow and tears of pain, tears of joy and the sound of your name. Tears that fall like Heaven's rain, 6 years have gone by, but your love remains. It's been 6 years since you've passed. The Lounello Legacy will forever last. You kept our family so close and strong. We'll stick together whether right or wrong. You're still our rock, we'll miss you forever. Just rest assured Pops, because of you, our family will always stay together...
Published in The Gazette on June 5, 2019