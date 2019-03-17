Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Sobral

Upon moving to New York City, he used his keen financial skills on Wall Street working as an analyst at the Bank of New York. He later met and married his wife, Betsy, in 1985. Together they moved to Colorado Springs in 1999, where they became an integral part of the community.

On beautiful summer days, Barry could be found on the golf course at the Broadmoor, where the 19th hole was always celebrated in style. An avid traveler, the world was his oyster and a fabulous place for the adventure-seeking Barry to share with his family. He loved watching baseball, especially his Yankees, and TCU Horned Frogs football.

BARRY SOBRAL

October 16, 1942 March 12, 2019

Beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend, Barry Sobral died peacefully on March 12 following a brief illness.

Born on October 16, 1942, in Memphis, Tennessee, the son of Lloyd and Evelyn Sobral, Barry was a graduate of Christian Brothers High School, attended TCU, followed by the University of Tennessee where he received his degree in finance.

Known for his sharp wit, Barry was both an intellect, demonstrated by his voracious reading habits and insightful writings, as well as the "life of the party," his charismatic charm always on point.

Civic-minded, Barry served on the Board of Directors of the Penrose-St.Francis Hospital Foundation, The Colorado Springs School and St. Mary's High School.

He is survived by his wife Betsy, his children Laurie Ward, Alexander, Peter, Andrew, Halle, Michael and Madeline Sobral, and 12 grandchildren.

A funeral mass will take place on Tuesday, March 19 at 11am at St. Paul's Catholic Church, 9 El Pomar Road, with reception to follow. A Rosary will be said in Barry's honor on Monday evening at 6:30pm at Swan-Law Funeral Directors, 501 N Cascade Ave.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Penrose-St. Francis Health Foundation, 2222 N. Nevada Ave., Colorado Springs, CO 80907.







