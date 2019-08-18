Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barry Switzer. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

BARRY SWITZER August 9, 2019

Barry Switzer, 83, beloved husband, father and grandfather, passed away after a valiant battle with Alzheimer's on August 9, 2019, in Colorado Springs, Colorado. He was born in Dobbs Ferry, New York, to the late William and Elizabeth Switzer.

Barry graduated Hastings-on-Hudson High School and then enlisted into the United States Air Force. He was Honorably Discharged in 1962. He first met his beautiful wife, Anna Marie, when she made him a hoagie at Eddie's Diner in Coraopolis, Pennsylvania. There were married in 1958.

He began his civilian career at Pratt and Whitney in West Palm Beach, Florida, and eventually transferred to Garrett Air Research Corporation in Torrance, California as an Aerospace Technical Supervisor. Barry was proud to be instrumental in the production of the Blackhawk SR-71 engines and the First Lunar Rover Vehicle that accompanied the Apollo 15 Mission to the moon.

Barry enjoyed being a Cub and Boy Scout Leader, coached the Lomita Little League, was an avid fisherman, and loved to go off roading, in his favorite four-wheel drive Chevy Blazer. He took the family on travel and camping expeditions all over the United States.

Moving to Florida in retirement, Anna and Barry had many years of escapades together, while continuing to travel and enjoy their many friends and neighbors. Anna cared for Barry as his Alzheimer's progressed, until she became ill and preceded him in death on July 23, 2019. Barry relocated to Colorado Springs, Colorado to be with family in the weeks prior to his passing. It has been a long few weeks, and we miss you more than you will ever know. May you find each other again and share a cold beer on the other side.

This kind, loving, wonderful gentleman is survived by his children, Cynthia Jackson, Tony Switzer, and Dawn Switzer-Hermenegildo; his grandchildren, Stephen and Ryan Jackson, Sarah and Sophia Switzer, and Joseph and Elizabeth Hermenegildo; and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held at Saint Patrick's Roman Catholic Church, Fitzpatrick Hall, Colorado Springs, August 23, 2019, from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Funeral Mass will be on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at St. Patrick's Roman Catholic Church, Colorado Springs at 11:00 a.m. He will then be interned at Green Hills Memorial Park, Rancho Palos Verdes, California next to his late wife, Anna.







