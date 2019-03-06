Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Beatrice B. Huber. View Sign

Huber

BEATRICE B. HUBER

December 21, 1926 February 20, 2019

Beatrice B. Huber, cherished wife, mother, sister and grandmother, of Colorado Springs, CO, passed away peacefully at the age of 92 at the Health Resort of Colorado Springs on February 20, 2019.

Beatrice was born to loving parents, Forest and Elizabeth Brockman in Irvin Kentucky on December 21, 1926. She had three sisters Jewel, Edna Mae, and the youngest Janie. Bea also had three brothers William Austin, Otis, and Elmo. She was the last member of the family.

Beatrice married the love of her life, Christian B. Huber in 1949. After his passing in 1999 she never re-married. The couple went to many locations while her husband was active duty while the couple were stationed in Germany they adopted a wonderful baby girl named Debra S, in 1955, before moving back to the U.S and settling in Colorado Springs, CO.

Bea was a dedicated hard worker. She worked for Jim Bean as a taste tester in her early 20's. After marriage she worked at AAFES for 20+ years. After retiring from AAFES she became a CNA and worked at Cheyenne Mountain Nursing Center until retiring again at age of 70.

Bea was a devoted and loving mother to Debra and grandmother to Daniel, Nathaniel, Chris, and great-grandmother to Nate and Alice. Beatrice loved holidays with her family and enjoyed cooking delicious meals that her family loved that are now irreplaceable with her passing.

Bea was always known for her feisty attitude and speaking her mind, weather good or bad. With all that she had a good kind heart and always did everything she could to take excellent care of her family. All that knew and loved her will miss her.

Bea wished to not have a service and to be cremated and taken home by her family. If you wish to honor her life please do so by donating to a charity that is meaningful to you.







