Dehart
BELINDA DEHART
August 14, 2019
Belinda Dehart passed away Wednesday, August 14, 2019 with her family by her side. She was born in Germany to Rogelio and Rebecca Ancheta.
She lived her life with passion. Belinda loved to teach music and she had loving heart to care for other people.
Her children and family were the most important things in her life.
Belinda is survived by her loving husband; Ivan, son; Ezra, daughter; Taya, parents; Rogelio and Rebecca,
brother; Roger Jr., sisters; Michelle (Kirby) and Annalisa (Levi) and nephews; Bentley and Max.
She is preceded in death by her brother; Allan.
A visitation will be from 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm, Celebration of Life at 5:00 pm and Rosary at 6:00 pm on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at Mountain View Mortuary located at 2350 Montebello Square Drive, Colorado Springs, CO 80918. Interment will be at Pike Peak National Cemetery on Friday, August 23, 2019 at 1:00 pm.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 20, 2019