Belinda Dehart

Service Information
Mountain View Mortuary
2350 Montebello Square Drive
Colorado Springs, CO
80918
(719)-590-8922
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mountain View Mortuary
2350 Montebello Square Drive
Colorado Springs, CO 80918
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
5:00 PM
Mountain View Mortuary
2350 Montebello Square Drive
Colorado Springs, CO 80918
Rosary
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
6:00 PM
Mountain View Mortuary
2350 Montebello Square Drive
Colorado Springs, CO 80918
Interment
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
Pike Peak National Cemetery
Obituary
Dehart
BELINDA DEHART
August 14, 2019
Belinda Dehart passed away Wednesday, August 14, 2019 with her family by her side. She was born in Germany to Rogelio and Rebecca Ancheta.
She lived her life with passion. Belinda loved to teach music and she had loving heart to care for other people.
Her children and family were the most important things in her life.
Belinda is survived by her loving husband; Ivan, son; Ezra, daughter; Taya, parents; Rogelio and Rebecca,
brother; Roger Jr., sisters; Michelle (Kirby) and Annalisa (Levi) and nephews; Bentley and Max.
She is preceded in death by her brother; Allan.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 20, 2019
Funeral Home Details
Colorado Springs, CO   (719) 590-8922
funeral home direction icon